Warframe: What is Baro Ki’Teer Selling This Weekend? (Aug. 13, 2021)

Baro Ki’Teer, the Void Trader, is back in the relays for the majority of this weekend. Make sure to pay him a visit, he’s got things you don’t want to miss.

He is currently on the Orcus Relay on PC and Xbox, and the Larunda Relay on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The Orcus Relay can be accessed on Pluto, but you will need to be at least Mastery Rank 8. The Larunda Relay has no mastery requirement.

Here is what Baro Ki’Teer is selling on PC and Console:

PC

Deimos Jugulus Prex – 75 Ducats, 100,000 Credits

Primed Pressure Point – 385 Ducats, 300,000 Credits

Primed Smite Corpus – 350 Ducats, 140,000 Credits

Primed Smite Corrupted – 350 Ducats, 140,000 Credits

Primed Smite Grineer – 350 Ducats, 140,000 Credits

Primed Smite Infested – 350 Ducats, 140,000 Credits

Vome-Fass Glyph – 80 Ducats, 50,000 Credits

Quanta Aufeis Skin – 300 Ducats, 300,000 Credits

Pack Leader Emblem – 50 Ducats, 50,000 Credits

Prisma Jet Sentinel Wings – 300 Ducats, 200,000 Credits

Domus Syandana – 600 Ducats, 400,000 Credits

Prisma Mech Head Sentinel Mask – 175 Ducats, 200,000 Credits

Ki-teer Cornu Diadem – 525 Ducats, 375,000 Credits

Prisma Angstrum – 475 Ducats, 210,000 Credits

Ki’teer Ephemera – 100 Ducats, 150,000 Credits

Axi A2 Relic – 50 Ducats, 45,000 Credits

Prisma Obex – 500 Ducats, 175,000 Credits

Ki’teer Chest Plate – 150 Ducats, 250,000 Credits

Ki’teer Leg Plates – 300 Ducats, 150,000 Credits

Ki’teer Shoulder Plates – 350 Ducats, 110,000 Credits

Display — Argyle – 100 Ducats, 75,000 Credits

Paracesis Elixis Skin – 350 Ducats, 350,000 Credits

Glaring Sigil – 55 Ducats, 45,000 Credits

Sands of Inaros Blueprint – 100 Ducats, 25,000 Credits

I’d prioritize going for the Primed Pressure Point if you had not collected it already. Even with melee nerfs, this mod still comes in quite handy. Then prioritize the Prisma Angstrum and Obex for additional mastery points. The Prisma Obex are a mostly forgettable weapon, but the Angstrum can do some decent damage. Then I’d go for a handful of Axi A2 Relics; the Lex Prime and the Aklex Prime are solid hand cannons to farm.

As for Console Tenno, here is what Baro is selling for the weekend of August 13:

Prisma Machete – 400 Ducats, 200,000 Credits

Opticor Vandal – 650 Ducats, 550,000 Credits

Primed Fast Hands – 375 Ducats, 120,000 Credits

Primed Pack Leader – 300 Ducats, 200,000 Credits

Primed Heated Charge – 350 Ducats, 175,000 Credits

Primed Heavy Trauma – 350 Ducats, 100,000 Credits

Astra Luxxum Ornament – 100 Ducats, 100,000 Credits

Ki-teer Earpiece – 500 Ducats, 400,000 Credits

Ki-teer Tribute Glyph – 80 Ducats, 50,000 Credits

Vez Luxxum Ornament – 100 Ducats, 100,000 Credits

Prisma Yamako Syandana – 400 Ducats, 250,000 Credits

Ki-teer Sentinel Wings – 400 Ducats, 250,000 Credits

Pedestal Umbra – 1,000,000 Credits

Prisma Veritux – 550 Ducats, 150,000 Credits

Eminence Color Palette – 220 Ducats, 220,000 Credits

Left Prisma Edo Knee Plate – 100 Ducats, 55,000 Credits

Left Prisma Edo Shoulder Plate – 100 Ducats, 55,000 Credits

Prisma Edo Chest Plate – 225 Ducats, 250,000 Credits

Right Prisma Edo Knee Plate – 100 Ducats, 55,000 Credits

Right Prisma Edo Shoulder Plate – 100 Ducats, 55,000 Credits

Mantis Cydonia Skin – 425 Ducats, 320,000 Credits

Prisma Gorgon – 600 Ducats, 50,000 Credits

Corrupted Bombard Specter Blueprint – 100 Ducats, 50,000 Credits

Pyra Sugatra – 100 Ducats, 200,000 Credits

Coccyst Sugatra – 250 Ducats, 200,000 Credits

Sands of Inaros Blueprint – 100 Ducats, 25,000 Credits

Fae Path Ephemera – 15 Ducats, 1,000 Credits

The store for console Tenno is actually quite amazing. If you haven’t already, start with the primed Heated Charge, Primed Pack Leader, and Primed Fast Hands mods. Then try to snag the Prisma Machete, Prisma Gorgon, Opticor Vandal, and Prisma Veritux for the mastery points.

Console Tenno are going to be hurting much more in terms of credits and ducats with such a good store rotation. So go out there and crack relics, take on the Profit Taker, or earn massive credits in the Index so you won’t miss on this weekend’s wares.