Warhammer fans will experience all the gore and intensity that Warhammer 40K Space Marine offered in 2011 with the sequel that was just announced at the 2022 iteration of The Video Game Awards. The sequel promises to bring an exciting and gory experience faithful to the title released more than ten years ago on the Xbox 360, PS3, and PC. So if you are one of the many fans of the 40K universe, get ready to learn everything about Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2: Platforms, Release Date, Gameplay, and More

Warhammer 40K Space Marine was released in 2011, and many players are still talking about it. Recent titles set in the Warhammer universe have sparked an interest in the gaming community, and more players are learning about the deep lore teased in many of these titles, so when its sequel was announced, many fans were rather excited.

Gameplay

The developers stuck to the third-person perspective while integrating a focus on melee combat and ranged weapons. Throughout the trailer, players can see how the main protagonist glides through the battlefield using melee weapons and a wide array of ranged weapons. The game’s gore and animations look amazing, so fans of the prequel will feel right at home when the game is released.

Platforms

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 will release on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. At the end of the gameplay trailer, players can see what platforms the game will release, so all players can rest assured knowing that the game will come to their favorite platforms. When a new title comes out, many players are afraid that it will be a console exclusive for Xbox or PlayStation, but luckily for everyone, this title will come out to all current-gen consoles and PC.

Release Date

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 does not have a release date yet, but according to the gameplay trailer, the game will come out in 2023. The developers have not released any statements regarding if the game will come out later in 2023, but players can rest assured they will not have to wait for more than a year to experience this title.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 will release in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022