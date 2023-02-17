Warzone 2 DMZ Hotel Employee Fridge Key: Location, Loot, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Every employee’s lounge has a fridge, but in Warzone 2 DMZ, the hotel employee fridge contains more than just soda pop. It won’t help you find an IFAK, but it will grant you some great loot. Here is where the hotel employee fridge is in DMZ.

How to Find the Hotel Employee Fridge in DMZ

The hotel employee fridge is located in a building between the Beach Club and Town Center. It is located directly under Lost Room 403, so if you have that key, you can knock out two birds with one stone.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you can see in the image above, the exact building where the hotel employee fridge is located is right next to the City Hall.

You must know that the building the hotel employee fridge is located in can sometimes be a stronghold, so bring a stronghold key just in case. You may not need to use it, but you may not be able to get to the fridge without a stronghold key.

After entering the building from the west side, proceed to eliminate all of the enemies within. When the coast is clear, navigate to the back room.

You’ll see a refrigerator near the kitchen room. This is the hotel employee fridge. If you have a key, pop open the fridge and secure your loot.

All Hotel Employee Fridge Loot in DMZ

Once you’ve cracked open the hotel employee fridge, you’ll find a weapon (odd place to keep a weapon), cash, and maybe a killstreak.

Though the hotel employee fridge is small and not as impressive as the Tsuki Castle weapon lockers, if you are looking for a quick key, the hotel employee fridge is a great little excursion that is well worth it.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023