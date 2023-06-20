Warzone DMZ Hydrogen Peroxide Location, Explained: How to Unlock Phalanx Daily Urgent Missions

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to unlock Phalanx Daily Urgent Missions in Warzone DMZ, then you need to find three Hydrogen Peroxide. Luckily, there are many places in Al Mazrah to find Hydrogen Peroxide, so this shouldn’t take you long.

Easiest Way to Get Hydrogen Peroxide in DMZ, Explained

To unlock Phalanx Daily Urgent Missions in DMZ, you need to extract three bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, or Acetone. These medical bottles are hard to find, similar to how AFAKs are hard to find, but not impossible.

I recommend you search for Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, or Acetone in Al Mazrah. The best places to find these medical bottles are in medical centers, triage tents, and medical cabinets.

In the image above, you’ll see five medical center spots in Al Mazrah that are where you’ll find medical centers. I recommend visiting the triage tents between Rohan Oil and Al Safwa Quarry as it’s a large area with a lot of medical supplies.

You’ll find Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, or Acetone sitting on desks in medical areas or inside the first aid medical cabinets on the walls of medical areas. Either way, travel to these medical centers and you’ll likely find three medical bottles — the tough part now is to extract them successfully.

There is another medical center in Sawah village, but I don’t recommend going to that one because it’s always crawling with guards. Also, remember that you can get three of any medical bottle — it doesn’t need to be three Hydrogen Peroxide, but can also be two Acetone and one Hydrogen Peroxide, one of each medical bottle, and so on.

Once you’ve acquired three medical bottles, I recommend you get to an exfil spot as quickly as possible. Open your tac-map, ping a blue exfil spot, call in the helicopter, and hop in. Once you exfil successfully with three medical bottles, you’ll unlock Phalanx Daily Urgent Missions. Now, you can work on finding and using the Veterinarian key in DMZ.

