Warzone DMZ Look Out Mission: Where to Find the IR Beacon

Look Out is a White Lotus Story Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ that requires you to find an IR Beacon left on the rocks off the northern coast of Ashika Island and plant it on the roof of Ashika Castle. Here, I’ll guide you to the IR Beacon location and tell you the safest way to get to Tsuki Castle and plant the IR Beacon on the roof. Let’s go.

Warzone 2 DMZ: IR Beacon Left on the Rocks off the Northern Coast of Ashika Island Location, Explained

The first objective for the Look Out mission in DMZ is to find the IR Beacon. Instead of scourging the rocks on the north shore of Ashika Island like I did, the IR Beacon is actually on a rock in the sea north of the island.

In the image above, you’ll see the exact location of the IR Beacon, which is directly north of the northern beach. Swim out there and bag the IR Beacon on the rock. When you’re ready, hop into the boat as we’ll use it to get to Ashika Castle quickly and moderately safely.

How to Plant the IR Beacon on the Roof of Ashika Castle Safely

Once you have the IR Beacon, jump into the boat and drive it into the underground waterways. There is an opening between Oganikku Farms and Residential.

Warning: while I think this is the fastest and safest method to get to Ashika Castle, there are a lot of heavily armored guards in the waterways that will shoot you. I had a three-plate vest when I did this and once I got out of the waterways, all of my shields were gone. If you prefer, you can walk up to Tsuki Castle on the main land, but it’ll take longer, you might run into enemy Operators, and you’ll definitely run into more enemy squads.

If you choose to go this route, drive as fast as possible through the waterways. When you see the rock cave columns in the water, go to the left side of them and find the ascend rope that hangs over the water. Dive into the water to avoid gunfire and use the rope to ascend up.

After using the rope, you’ll end up at the top of the well just outside Ashika Castle. There should be no or very few guards around. Quickly exit the gazebo and turn right so you jump around and over the Tsuki Castle wall. Head to the back of Ashika Castle as there are never any enemies back here.

Once you’re at the best of the castle, take the zipline up onto the roof. You then need to go to the top of Tsuki Castle which is exactly where the Ashika Castle icon is on the map — the east corner of the castle. You’ll see a prompt to plant the IR Beacon which, upon doing, finishes the Look Out mission.

With the Look Out mission done, you can focus on completing the Icebreaker mission or even look into taking down the Bullfrog. The Exclusion Zones are your oysters!

