Warzone DMZ Icebreaker Mission: All Dead Drop Locations, Explained

Icebreaker is a challenging mission in Warzone 2 DMZ that requires you to find the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop and the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University. If you’re just getting used to Vondel, you’ll have no idea where these Dead Drops are and need some assistance. In this guide, you’ll learn the exact locations of the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop and the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University to complete Icebreaker.

Warzone 2 DMZ: Vondel Zoo Dead Drop Location, Explained

Your first objective in the Icebreaker DMZ mission is to find the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop and grab the tracking device and letter.

To make things much easier, I highly recommend you check out our Vondel Zoo Dead Drop location guide, but to make things short, you’ll find the Vondel Zoo white dumpster, which is the Dead Drop, on the southwest corner of the building to the west of the Aquarium.

Once you’ve found it, open it and put the tracking device and letter in your backpack. With the mission items secured, your next objective is the Phalanx Dead Drop at the Univserity, which is surprisingly not at the University.

Warzone 2 DMZ: Phalanx Dead Drop at the University Location, Explained

The second and last objective for the Icebreaker mission is to deposit the tracking device and letter in the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University.

For a more detailed description of where the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University is, I recommend you read our guide. However, if you want a quick answer, the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University is found on the north corner of the Graveyard POI on the west side of the brick building.

Once you’ve found the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University, drop off the letter and the tracking device and you’ll receive the Icebreaker mission complete message. Nice work! Now you can get to work tracking down and defeating Bullfrog.

