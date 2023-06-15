Where is the Ashika Science Center in Warzone DMZ? Shadow Company Intel Mission, Laptop Location Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Shadow Company Intel is a challenging mission in Warzone 2 DMZ if you don’t know where the Ashika Science Center is. And since Science Center isn’t a POI, it’s only natural to not know exactly where the Ashika Science Center is. That’s why in this guide, I’ll show you the Ashika Science Center location and where to get the laptop on the second floor to complete the Shadow Company Intel mission.

Warzone 2 DMZ: Ashika Science Center Location, Explained

It can be hard to know exactly where to find the Ashika Science Building. It’s obviously on Ashika Island, but is it found around Oganikku Farms, Port Ashika — where could it be? The Ashika Science Center is the building on the east side of Town Center in DMZ.

In the image above, you’ll see the Ashika Science Center. It’s kind of shaped like an H which is fitting since it’s basically a hospital. To complete the Shadow Company Intel mission, enter the building from any side and get to the second floor.

Where to Find Laptop on the Second Floor in Warzone 2 DMZ

To find the laptop necessary to complete the Shadow Company Intel mission in DMZ, go to the second floor of the Ashika Science Center. Near the middle of the building, you’ll see a reception desk with the Shadow Company Laptop on it.

After bagging the Shadow Company Laptop, you’re next objective is to exfil successfully. If you’re feeling confident and want to start making progress toward unlocking all the vest barter recipes, you can stick around Ashika Island and get into some trouble, but if you want to ensure mission success, I recommend exfiling as soon as possible.

With the Shadow Company Intel mission complete, you can focus on frying bigger fish by finding and defeating Bullfrog in Vondel. Good luck, soldier!

