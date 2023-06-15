Where is the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you’re trying to complete the Icebreaker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ or just want to drop off some guns and gear to lower your Insured Weapon cooldown, knowing where the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop location is can be tricky. Since I’ve completed the Icebreaker mission, I know exactly where the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop location is and how to guide you to it in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Related: Warzone 2 DMZ Bullfrog Boss Location: How to Get Vondel Weapon Cases

Warzone 2 DMZ: Vondel Zoo Dead Drop Location, Explained

Vondel is the new Extraction Zone introduced in DMZ Season 4, and it is a very fun yet very dense map. It’s very easy to get lost in Vondel, but the location of the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop is, obviously, in the Zoo POI.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you can see in the image above, the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop is located inside the Zoo in the southwest corner near a brick building and the exterior wall.

Since the Aquarium is located at the center of the Zoo, you’ll easily find the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop by going to the building directly west of the Aquarium and going to its southwest corner. You’ll see a white dumpster which is what all dead drops look like in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Now that you know where the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop is, you can take the items from it if you have the Icebreaker mission equipped or you can store weapons and items in it to get cash quickly and lower your Insured Weapon cooldown.

Dead Drops won’t help you gain Faction Reputation fast, but they are helpful when it comes to missions, Insured Weapon cooldowns, and cash. I recommend you work toward unlocking more Insured Weapon Slots, but one thing at a time, right?

Now that you’ve found the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop, if you’re working your way through the Icebreaker mission, the next step is to find the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University — trust me, you’ll want a guide for this tricky Dead Drop location.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023