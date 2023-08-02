Warzone DMZ Wings Clipped | Best Ways to Kill 3 Reinforcement Helicopters

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the first Shadow Company missions you need to complete in Warzone DMZ is Wings Clipped. To complete this mission, you need to destroy (the mission says “kill” which I think is weird) three reinforcement helicopters in Ashika Island. Here’s how to complete the Clipped Wings mission in DMZ.

How to Kill 3 Reinforcement Helicopters in Warzone DMZ

My biggest piece of advice for the Clipped Wings mission in DMZ is to take it one reinforcement helicopter at a time. I get it, we all want to complete DMZ missions in one run. However, destroying three reinforcement helicopters in one DMZ run is challenging — it can be done, but you can also aim to take one or two out a match.

I highly recommend launching into Ashika Island with a rocket launcher equipped in your Insured Slot. If you find a rocket launcher and have it as a contraband weapon, even better. But most people don’t have that, so go into Ashika Island with a rocket launcher equipped. This will make taking out reinforcement helicopters much easier.

The last piece of advice I have is to capture a SAM site. I found success shooting down reinforcement helicopters especially when I capture SAM sites closer to the center of the map or in areas with high threat levels. If there are no enemies around to kill, then there won’t be reinforcement helicopters coming anytime soon. The more SAM sites, the merrier.

Where to Find Reinforcement Helicopters in Ashika Island in Warzone DMZ

If you’ve played even one round of DMZ, you know that reinforcement helicopters fly in and drop more enemies off all the time. I’ve found that the best way to find reinforcement helicopters is to go to active combat zones.

Active combat zones have a lot of enemies, and the best part is that they are fighting each other. I recommend killing a group of Konni soldiers. Shortly after that, you’ll see a reinforcement helicopter fly in. Wait for it to hover in the air and then pull out your rocket launcher and blow it up.

If you follow one of the strategies mentioned above, you’ll kill three reinforcement helicopters in no time — just make sure you’re on Ashika Island to finish the Clipped Wings mission. The cool thing about the Clipped Wings mission is that you can complete it and the Thinning the Herd mission at the same time.

