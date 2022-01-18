Warzone Friends List Glitch: How to Fix Friends Not Showing Bug

How to fix the latest Warzone friends list bug.

January 18th, 2022 by Noah Nelson

Call of Duty: Warzone has yet another friends list bug. Though the newest Pacific Season 1 is fun, it isn’t fun when you can’t play with your friends because of a bug. Here in this guide, we’ll help you fix this bug until Activision does.

With the ongoing strikes at Activision, the company itself has issued an official apology for the messy state of Call of Duty at the moment. While an apology is a start, we’d like to see updated servers and less buggy games. And more importantly, a safe and productive workplace for their employees. Hopefully, this mess will get cleaned up somewhat with Microsoft’s new acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Call-of-Duty-Warzone-Pacific-Season-One-Reloaded-Update

How to Fix Friends List Bug in Warzone

Back to the friends list bug plaguing Warzone. What is happening currently is for those playing on console, the friends list appears blank and empty. One of the clearest workarounds for this problem is to use your console-specific friends list. While this won’t help with cross-play, it will give you access to your friends on the same console.

Other than that, you will want to make sure you restart your game. Sometimes, little patches can come in a matter of hours that fix bugs. You want to make sure you aren’t missing any update that could fix the problem.

If that doesn’t work, and while you are waiting, you might as well check your offline friends list. In the past, Warzone bugs have forced your active friends list into the offline category. If this is the case, you can still invite your friends even if they are appearing offline.

Whether you are on console or PC, the fix to this problem is the same. However, if you are on PC, you can invite friends to your game via Discord.

Another fix to this problem is through using Regiments. If you have never used a Regiment before, it is basically like hosting a party, but you invite your friends via their Activision account. What you’ll need to do is go to the Regiments section in Warzone, start one, and invite your friends that way.

If none of these quick fixes work for you, keep your eyes peeled for an update. Be sure to check in with us for updates on all things Warzone while you’re waiting. I’ve heard the top 5 SMGs in Warzone is not a bad read.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Battle.net. Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play on the aforementioned platforms.

