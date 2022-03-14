Warzone Mobile: Release Date, Beta, Details, and More Information

Activision is currently hard at work in developing a brand new AAA Call of Duty: Warzone for mobile devices from the ground up. The news was announced by the company last week via a post on their website which states that the upcoming mobile Warzone will be a “large-scale, battle royale experience.” Leaks about a mobile Warzhave game had been popping up here and there and now the company has finally confirmed that a Warzone mobile game is now in development. Here is everything you need to know regarding the release date of COD Warzone Mobile, beta, details, and more.

COD Warzone Mobile Release Date and Beta Details

​As of writing this article, COD Warzone Mobile has no official release date or year and is most likely in the early stages of development. Since the news itself was announced last week, the developers may still be working or finding the right people to hire for the job. In their blog post on the Call of Duty website, Activision asked developers to join their in-house team to create a brand new Warzone experience exclusively for mobile devices.

Based on pure speculation, COD Warzone Mobile might get a release date of mid 2023 or even early 2024. Similar to Apex Legends Mobile, the game might get released as a restricted beta with Activision expanding support for regions in a phased manner. Since the game is being developed as a brand new experience and is still in its early stages, chances are we might get an announcement or release a trailer somewhere near the end of this year.

More Details about the upcoming COD Warzone Mobile

​As per Activision, “we are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go.” While this doesn’t give much away, we can still expect the upcoming game to be a huge step up from COD Mobile, the company’s other mobile-based Call of Duty game that was inspired by its first battle royale mode called Blackout. The company further added, “this large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come,” meaning we can expect some new and improved things, probably high FPS count, immersive graphics among others.

Furthermore, the upcoming Warzone game will be developed at Activision’s internal studios rather than some external developers. Activision also hasn’t revealed whether the game will only be playable against other mobile players or will support cross-platform play.