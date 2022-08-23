All things must come to an end, and this includes the current iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, as it enters the transition phase before Warzone 2 comes out. The hit Battle Royale shooter from Call of Duty is entering its 5th and final season as a companion piece to Vanguard, as the series ramps up the hype for Modern Warfare 2. Season 5 will reintroduce ruthless villains, crazy unlockable skins, and some intense, searing battlegrounds on which you can fight for dominance. Read on for our coverage of Warzone Pacific Season 5 | Release Date, Patch Notes, Operators, and More!

Warzone Pacific Season 5 | Release Date and Patch Notes

Following an update to Call of Duty: Vanguard on August 23 at 9 AM PT, Warzone will be live after its update on August 24, 2022, after 9 AM PT. When Warzone goes live after this, it will enter Warzone Pacific Season 5: Last Stand. This will introduce significant changes to the Caldera map and its points of interest (POI), as well as an ongoing event where you’ll play as either Heroes or Villains, and decide the fate of Caldera, whether you destroy or protect it. As of right now, Raven Software has yet to release its patch notes, so we will keep you posted.

Warzone Season 5 | Operators, and More!

Much like with our coverage of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 5 and its multiplayer mode as well as Zombies, there’s plenty to crack open in Warzone with this update. The biggest headliners are the playable operators, known collectively as Special Operations Task Force Tyrants, or simply Task Force Tyrants. These members include Khaled Al-Asad from 2007’s Modern Warfare, Gabriel Rorke from Ghosts, He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen from Black Ops III and 4, and Raul Menendez from Black Ops II. Each character will also feature a signature weapon you can unlock in the game, the RA 225, EX1, Lienna 57, and the BP50, belonging to Al-Asad, Menendez, Rorke, and Zhen-Zhen respectively.

You can unlock these operators via bundles in the in-game store when Season 5 of Warzone launches. In the case of Menendez, however, you can unlock one skin, the ‘Ivory Mystique’ operator, at Tier 0 of the Last Stand Battle Pass, and the ‘Populist Revolutionary’ skin at Tier 100. The EX1 weapon will be unlockable at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass, while the RA 225 can be unlocked at Tier 31, the other 2 guns being available later. Other features include the following:

Operation: Last Call limited mode (like Search & Destroy on Caldera)

Heroes vs. Villains Community Event

Caldera Peak POI Update (volcanic-themed, on the regular map as well as for the Gulag)

Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme Mode

Doomsday Station (Caldera Only)

Personal Supply Box feature, where you can find special air drops using a Supply Box UAV killstreak

Rage Serum

This concludes our coverage of Warzone Pacific Season 5 | Release Date, Patch Notes, Operators, and More! Be sure to keep an eye on more guides for the game, and we’ll see you on the Caldera map on August 24, 2022!

Call of Duty: Warzone was released on March 10, 2020, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.