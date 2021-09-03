Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Details: Judge Dredd, The Numbers Event, New Sai Weapon, and More

New Warzone Mode: Clash

50v50 combat is back in Warzone.

Building off Warzone Rumble, a deathmatch based in Verdansk, Clash takes select areas from this massive map and pits two teams of 50 v 50 against each other in an unlimited respawn fight to 500 points. Whether it’s Downtown, the Boneyard, or even the popular-drop zone of the Factory, your mission in these Clash areas remains the same: earn points by eliminating enemies and completing Contracts for in-match rewards and collect powerups from defeated enemies that give gaming-changing abilities.

This is Team Deathmatch on an epic scale, with all your loadouts accessible, along with the Ping and Armor System, Cash, Buy Stations, and Vehicles from the regular Battle Royale and Plunder modes.

Get ready for the biggest team fights in Warzone and consider updating those Loadouts – you’ll have access to them right off the drop, allowing you to use those go-to armaments or level up and complete camo challenges for weapons from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare®.

New Warzone Mode: Iron Trials ’84

Do you consider yourself a Tier One Operator of the highest caliber? Now’s the chance to prove it: Only the strongest survive in the toughest Battle Royale mode to ever come to Verdansk! Flex your mastery over the entire arsenal of weapons, prove you can handle any firefight with any type of armament, and earn an exclusive Calling Card to prove your mettle. The rules have changed. Here’s how the mode works:

Health and Regeneration: An iron will and a serious constitution is needed to survive, so expect your base health to be increased, and your health regen rate to be changed too. This is set to affect the feel of combat, time to kill, weapon, Perk, and Equipment viability as the entire game is effectively altered!

Loadouts: There are no free passes in this mode! Complementary Loadout Drops have been removed, meaning you’ll need to purchase your preferred weaponry. The cost at a Buy Station has risen, too

Gulag: The Gulag is open, but the emphasis is on a one-on-one skillful takedown against your opponent. No akimbo. No semi-auto or fully-auto shotguns. Almost no tactical equipment. The only thing standing between you and redeployment is the agility of your trigger finger. Win the Gulag? Then you can drop back into Verdansk… with whatever weapon and equipment you were carrying at the end of your Gulag bout!

Supplemental: Also expect additional changes to environmental elements and a variety of important aspects that impact your Warzone experience. More expansive intel available soon.

Classified Weapons: Be certain you [[REDACTED]] as these can [[REDACTED]], critical information we hope won’t get [[REDACTED]].

There’s no participation trophy for this mode, soldier: Only those placing first will receive the exclusive Calling Card!

WARZONE AND BLACK OPS COLD WAR CONTENT:

The Numbers Event – Embrace Perseus’ Broadcast and Be Rewarded (In-Season)

Initially installed at the start of the season, the Mobile Broadcast Stations around Verdansk will soon begin amplifying the “Dragovich Program” tapes – A.K.A. the Numbers broadcasts – across the region.

These are the focus of The Numbers Event, an upcoming limited-time reward stream for Operators brave enough to investigate these trucks placed by Perseus. This limited-time event will begin on September 21 at 10 AM PT. Although Operators have recently reported odd noises and sights when near them, there are two incentives for anyone willing to interact with these Mobile Broadcast Stations:

The first is an instant $2,000 Cash bonus in the current match, more than enough for a set of Armor Plates at a Buy Station. The second is directly tied to the limited-time Numbers Event: for each unique Mobile Broadcast Station activated during the event, you will receive an exclusive reward such as a Sticker, Calling Card, or Charm, in addition to some XP.

In addition to the nine challenges in Warzone centered around the Mobile Broadcast Stations, the Numbers Event also includes a set of nine challenges within Black Ops Cold War based around new maps and modes for Season Five Reloaded. Through these challenges, you can unlock even more cosmetic rewards, as well as another arcade cabinet game for your Black Ops Cold War collection. While this prize is a secret, here’s our key hint: there are no Billy Club patches for those who play this retro arcade classic and hit a 35,000 score or more.

The Sai – Unlock a New Melee Weapon Through the Numbers Event

Those who complete all nine challenges within Warzone OR Black Ops Cold War during the event will receive a new functional melee weapon: the Sai.

This dual-wield Melee weapon, often used in stealthy martial arts, is the first-ever functional weapon to be awarded via a limited-time event. Hundreds of years ago, it was introduced to the island of Okinawa and eventually became adopted by the local police to aid in arresting criminals. For an outlaw like Kitsune, who grew up nearly 1,200 kilometers away in Kobe, wielding one is an irony she relishes.

Its lightweight design allows for improved agility and fast attacks, which is great for taking out zombies or the competition in Multiplayer and Warzone.

ROGUE TRANSMISSION INCOMING…

As this announcement was drafted, HQ has received the preceding image (above). Perhaps Raven Software will help make sense of this in their incoming patch notes…

This is not the only intel we received – here’s what another source, who is deeply embedded within NATO, sent us:

As The Numbers Event goes online, intel suggests that [[REDACTED]] are under Verdansk and that [[REDACTED]] has gone AWOL – their position is reportedly related to coordinates for these [[REDACTED]]. This has led NATO to send in Special Agent [[REDACTED]] to stop this unauthorized operation, as it could jeopardize the agency in discovering and stopping [[REDACTED]].

Hudson Returns – New Operator

Although NATO’s redaction system has left their intelligence and future all but unintelligible, our best spies have figured out one piece of the puzzle:

They are sending in Special Agent Jason Hudson to aid in their current and upcoming operations, including a search and rescue of a fellow NATO Operator gone missing.

Hudson: NATO (In-Season)

Born and raised in Washington, D.C. with dreams that he would serve his country like his older brother did in World War II, Hudson saw action in Korea before earning magna cum laude honors in one of D.C.’s top research universities and entering the CIA.

From there, he pushed Operation 40 member Alex Mason to his limits to neutralize Major General Dragovich… but nearly 20 years later, Dragovich’s tapes have ended up in Perseus’ hands.

After having Adler and Woods handle the dirty work against Perseus up until this point, Special Agent Jason Hudson is ready to finish the fight once and for all, even if it means taking a detour into the Dark Aether.

Get Hudson as part of an upcoming Store Bundle along with three Legendary Weapon Blueprints and more, to be released following the launch of Season Five Reloaded.

He is the LAW – Judge Dredd Operator Skins for Beck Available for Limited Time (In-Season)

Ingo Beck of the Warsaw Pact has been known to be a tactical operator who is calm and dependable when it comes to demolitions and bomb disposal… but in Season Five Reloaded, a side to him unknown to us will come alive. When it comes to laying down the law – even when discussing comic books with squadmates in his downtime – he can be the judge, jury, and executioner.

Later in the season, the limited-time Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Store Bundle will become available to purchase. The Bundle includes two new Legendary Operator Skins for Beck: “Judge Dredd” and “Comic Strip,” a black-and-white cel-shaded variant of the lawful bringer of justice.

These are both based around Joe Dredd, a man cloned from the founder of the Judges, the “Father of Justice” Eustace Fargo. Uncompromising and unwavering his commitment to the Law, Judge Dredd’s mere presence is enough to strike terror in the hearts of any criminal. Beck wears this very uniform as the conduit for Dredd in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

In addition to these two Skins, the Bundle includes three Weapon Blueprints: the “Quick Judgement” SMG, the “Arbitrator Rifle” Assault Rifle, and the “Lawgiver” Pistol, based on the standard-issue weapon given to all Judges (note: no palm print needed to operate). It also has the “Incendiary” Finishing Move, “Book of Law” Weapon Charm, “Judge’s Watch” Wrist Accessory, and an Animated Calling Card and Emblem.

Call of Duty: Season 5 Reloaded seems like it will basically act as a completely new season and the number of changes and additions being made are absolutely wild. Though we still don’t see the return of Battle Royale mode here, the rest of the additions will definitely do their best to make up for it.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Call of Duty: Warzone site.