Watch Dogs: Legion – How to Use Photo Mode

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion has a few options for the photographers in the audience, though Photo Mode is arguably the best tool in their kit. Unlike the camera or photo booth, Photo Mode allows you to take sweeping action shots from the world around you whilst pausing everything to ensure you get the best shot.

Photo Mode in Watch Dogs: Legion is opened from within the Ability Wheel on controller, and with the F2 key on PC.

Thanks to keyboards having a bajillion more keys than a controller, PC players have a dedicated hotkey that will take them straight into Photo Mode within Watch Dogs: Legion. Simply tap F2 and you’ll enter Photo Mode. Controller and console players have to fuddle with the menus a bit more, but the process isn’t too complex.

On controller open the Ability Wheel by holding down either Up, Down, or Right on the D-Pad, then tap Y/Triangle to open Photo Mode. From here it’s pretty much the same experience for both PC and console players. The world will freeze in place (so make sure your character isn’t blinking), and you can adjust the camera as you see fit. There are a few Advanced Options as well, such as stickers, depth of field, brightness, and focus, that’ll help you get your photo just right.

The game does not have the most robust of Photo Modes, but every screenshot is saved to a shared gallery that you can access from within Photo Mode (Select/Options button, or Tab), and then store to your system. These photos are shared with the Watch Dogs: Legion community, so try not to get too out of hand. Otherwise, you can select multiple for filtering, delete photos, and even pin where the photo was taken on the map (great for sharing hard to find collectibles).

