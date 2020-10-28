Watch Dogs: Legion PC Recommended Specs

PC gamers looking to play Watch Dogs: Legion will want to know if their PC is capable of running the game, and thanks to a recent infographic shared by Ubisoft we now know what to expect. From the budget user to the enthusiast, Watch Dogs: Legion will run for you so long as your hardware is no more than a few years old.

Watch Dogs: Legion on PC can run with a GTX 960, but will require an RTX 3080 for the highest level of performance.

The infographic above was released before Nvidia’s RTX 3080 hit the market, but the principle remains the same for those of you looking to run the game at 4K Ultra with Ray-Tracing enabled: you’re going to want a beefy GPU and CPU. That said, on the low end a GTX 960/ Radeon R9 290X will get you up and running at the Low preset at 1080p, but you’ll need at least a four core CPU to keep things running smoothly regardless of settings. Here’s the full breakdown via text below:

Ray Tracing Enabled

Minimum System Requirements – 1920×1080, High preset, Ray Tracing Medium, DLSS Quality, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 2.8 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Video memory: 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements – 2560×1440 (1440p), Very High preset, Ray Tracing High, DLSS Quality, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Video memory: 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Ultra-System Requirement – 3840×2160 (4K), Ultra preset, Ray Tracing Ultra, DLSS Performance, DX12 only

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Video memory: 10 GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Texture Pack)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Ray Tracing Disabled

Minimum System Requirements for 1920×1080, Low Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GeForce GTX 1650

Video memory: 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements for 1920×1080, High Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Video memory: 6GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Recommended System Requirements for 2560×1440, High Preset, DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Video memory: 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: (45GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Ultra-System Requirement – 3840×2160 (4K), Ultra Preset DX12

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3080

Video memory: 10GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard Disk Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Texture Pack)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only) (For optimal experience use DX12, also compatible with “DX11”)

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020