Update 1.05 has been released for Watch Dogs: Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update fixes several issues across all platforms except PC, but Ubisoft has a dedicated PC patch on the way with fixes specific to that platform. There have been reports of poor performance across the board on the PC version of Watch Dogs: Legion, so it’s likely that Ubisoft will include further optimizations in their upcoming PC patch. Console and Stadia players can expect a number of bug fixes and other solved issues, however. Here’s everything new with Watch Dogs: Legion update 1.05.
Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.05 Patch Notes
- Global
- Optimized HDR support to reduce flickering experienced in specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect cinematic to play after choosing one of the options in the “More Human Than Human” mission.
- Fixed an issue that could cause cinematics to miss characters and sound when starting the cinematic with a ranged weapon equipped.
- Fixed an issue that could cause personal drones to not have the proper UI indicator showing their location when being called.
- Fixed an issue that caused audio files to not automatically play when being picked up.
- Fixed an issue causing enemy Rusher archetypes to constantly shout. A bit too chatty, innit?
- Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when swapping operatives near the Buckingham Palace.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the hacking puzzle to become stuck after using the Viral Hacking ability during the “The Face of the Enemy” mission.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the operative to hold a gun during the “In Full Blume” mission cinematic when interacting with the objective marker while having certain weapons drawn.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an operative to get stuck in a looping animation after equipping the LTL APGL weapon.
- Fixed an issue causing the hologram of the Leopard Mask to appear behind the operative instead of the glass of the mask.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the credits to roll before the loading screen had finished. Roll credits!
- PS4
- Fixed crash that could occur when starting a new game.
- Fixed certain graphical glitches occurring when frequently switching between the loadout menu of operatives in the team app.
- Corrected the photo sharing hashtag to now be #WatchDogsLegion. Show us your pictures, DedSec!
- Xbox One
- Fixed an issue that could cause player characters and NPCs to become pixelated in the “Battersea” area.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players from receiving the “Oral History” achievement
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when deleting a selected photo from the gallery app.
- Stadia
- Fixed graphical corruption that occurred during the “The Harvest” mission cinematic.
- Clarified the exit prompt when closing the game on Stadia.
- Ubisoft Connect
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Historian”, “Discoverer” and “Collector” challenges to not unlock.
- Fixed an issue where Ubisoft Connect challenges did not complete for Stadia players.
- Cosmetics
- Fixed an issue that caused placeholder art to show in the HUD after purchasing cosmetic items from the in-game store.
- Fixed an issue causing the shoulder piece of the Space DJ outfit to stick out.
- Fixed a clipping issue on the female version of Marcus’ Jacket.
- Fixed missing shoulder pads and breast pocket on the Spy Pack Jacket.
- Fixed hologram issues for the King of the Jungle and Viper masks.
- General
- The GPS marker will now continue to show until players enter the mission location when using auto-drive to travel to the mission area.
For more information regarding this update, visit the official Watch Dogs: Legion forum.