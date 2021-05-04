Watch Dogs: Legion Update 1.16 Patch Notes

Update 1.16 has arrived for Watch Dogs: Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update is version number 1.16 if you own Watch Dogs: Legion on PS4. However, the patch is officially known as update 4.0 and it comes with a lot of new features and content for the game.

One of the biggest additions of the update is a new DLC character named Mina Sidhu. Ubisoft describes her as a “test subject whose special OMNI Optik lets her control enemies, disrupt them with a Mental Blast, or recharge her powers with takedowns“. She also comes with a new mission for you to try out called ‘Swipe Right’.

This DLC is available to purchase separately, or it’s already added if you have the Season Pass for the game. Don’t worry if you don’t feel like paying money because some other free additions are being added for everyone else that owns the game.

Two free new operatives are to be added to the game and they’re called the DJ and the First Responder. They will come with their own set of special skills and weapons for you to try out.

You also get new missions if you play Watch Dogs: Legion Online. The missions are posted down below.

Meltdown, in which DedSec investigates a set of murders that point to the Clan Kelley crime family having acquired an experimental plasma weapon.

Dysfunction, in which Clan Kelley hackers known as the Cousins are holding London's court system hostage, and demanding the dismissal of charges against all Kelley members as ransom.

Reposession, which tasks operatives with hunting down a cache of DedSec data drives seized by Albion before the private military can use them to locate active DedSec operatives.

If you want to know more about the update, you can click here. We will update this post once Ubisoft releases full patch notes very soon.

Watch Dogs: Legion is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.