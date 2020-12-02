Ubisoft is addressing a bundle of issues in their open-world hacker, Watch Dogs: Legion. Update 2.30 resolves problems spanning several platforms, nixing troubles that are not terribly uncommon for releases found within the developer’s portfolio. An especially heinous issue, dubbed as ‘Super Game Over’ by Ubisoft, has also been eliminated.

Regardless of which system you find yourself playing on (current or next gen, PC or console, etc.), there are changes and fixes associated with every platform on which Watch Dogs: Legion can be played. The full patch notes can be perused below for greater detail.

Watch Dogs: Legion Update 2.30 Patch Notes

Global

Fixed an issue that allowed players to change game difficulty and permadeath options while in the main menu.

Fixed an issue where a black screen could occur when opening the door to hidden rooms.

Super Game Over: Fixed an issue where, after getting Game Over in Permadeath Mode, players would spawn without any player characters when starting a new game.

Players can no longer defy space and time to open an ETO safe an infinite amount of times.

PC

Fixed an issue where operatives would sometimes fall through the water on builds with AMD GPUs.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on saving after exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading the team menu.

Fixed a crash that might occur when using the inventory.

Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.

Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game autodetected input devices.

Fixed an out of memory crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when enabling or disabling Ray Tracing.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

Xbox (General)

Added Arabic subtitles to the English and Russian version of the game.

Fixed an issue where voice over would sometimes get auto muted.

Xbox One

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when recruiting an Albion guard in the mission “Inside Albion”.

Fixed a crash that could occur after longs periods of play.

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the drone point of view during the “Into the Void” mission.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

Xbox Series X

Fixed an issue where the game launched in English when the console language was set to Arabic.

Improved graphics in instances where corruption occurred.

PlayStation 4

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when spawning into a new area.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

PlayStation 5

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when resuming the game from the main menu.

Fix a crash that could occur when quitting the game.

Fixed a black screen that could occur when playing the “Inside Albion” mission.

Stadia