What are the Minecraft System Requirements?

Minecraft is a fantastic game where the game comes within you yourself. everything you build you thought of and everything you thought about doing within the game is a credit of your own. The game is also massively accessible to people who don’t have high-end £1,500 PC’s under their desk, but what is the minimum and recommended hardware that the game will run?

The Minimum System Requirements for Minecraft Java Edition in 2022:

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or better

Memory (RAM): 4 GB

Graphics (GPU): Intel HD Graphics 4000 / AMD Radeon R5 series with OpenGL 4.4

Network: Broadband Internet connection for downloading Minecraft files before playing offline.

Storage: 2 GB HDD

OS:

Windows: Windows 7 and up

macOS: Any 64-bit OS X using 10.9 Maverick or newer

Linux: Any modern 64-bit distributions from 2014 onwards

Remember: This is just the minimum Requirements so even if you do meet these requirements you will still have to play with reduced graphics and chunk load sizes.

So good news if you have hardware better than the above stated, but what are the recommended system requirements?

Well lucky for you I’ve put the Recommended Stats for Minecraft Java Edition below.

The Recommended System Requirements for Minecraft Java Edition in 2022:

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or better

Memory (RAM): 8 GB

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce 700 Series or AMD Radeon Rx 200 Series with OpenGL 4.5

Network: Broadband Internet connection for downloading Minecraft files before playing offline.

Storage: 4 GB SSD

OS:

Windows: Windows 10 64-bit

macOS: macOS 10.12 Sierra

Linux: Any modern distributions from 2014 onwards

So there you have it the base system requirements to play Java edition Minecraft but what about Bedrock?

The Minimum System Requirements for Minecraft Bedrock Edition in 2022:

Processor (CPU): Intel Celeron J4105 / AMD FX-4100 or better

Memory (RAM): 4 GB

Graphics (GPU): Intel HD Graphics 4000 / AMD Radeon R5 series

Network: Broadband Internet connection for downloading Minecraft files before playing offline.

Storage: 2 GB HDD

OS: Windows 10 version 14393.0 or higher, & Xbox One

Remember: This is just the minimum Requirements so even if you do meet these requirements you will still have to play with reduced graphics and chunk load sizes.

Of course if you’re using an Xbox One you will rarely need to worry about this.

The Recommended System Requirements for Minecraft Bedrock Edition in 2022:

Processor (CPU): Intel i7-6500U / AMD A8-6600K or better

Memory (RAM): 8 GB

Graphics (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce 940M / AMD Radeon HD 8570D

Network: Broadband Internet connection for downloading Minecraft files before playing offline.

Storage: 2 GB HDD

OS: Windows 10 version 14393.0 or higher, & Xbox One

Well there you have it all the system requirements for all the Minecrafts. Hopefully your PC meets the requirements if not you can always play Tetris made from JavaScript here. Always has been the favourite and always will be.

- This article was updated on January 14th, 2022