What Are Treasure Dungeons In Dragon Quest Treasures?

Gamers hoping to lose themselves in an immersive action RPG set in the world of Dragon Quest should have Dragon Quest Treasures on their radar. Stepping into the shoes of the master thief Erik, players will be on an adventure spanning the globe in search of riches for him and his sister Mia to split.

While this adventure may take place before the events of Dragon Quest XI, it seems that the spirit of thievery has been with Erik his whole life. However, with the possibility to find the most exciting dungeons in the game, players may be wondering what the Treasure Dungeons may have to offer them.

What Is A Treasure Dungeon In Dragon Quest Treasures?

Alongside the vast world above the crust of the earth, players will also have a chance to descend into the depths below to discover the Treasure Dungeons. These dungeons that players will be able to explore will offer a bit of Roguelike fun for gamers hoping to take a break from the endless plunder, giving them a chance to test their skills in combat against randomized enemies.

#DQTreasures' treasure dungeons are formed of a series of separate rooms that you have to work through in sequence.



The monsters you meet and the treasures you find there change with every visit to a dungeon.



Defeat the enemies that stand in your way and grab your reward! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/mOZ6ZmxXwO — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) November 27, 2022

Every time players enter one of these dungeons, they’ll be tasked with a challenging room of foes that they will need to vanquish. The faster and more efficiently they’ll be able to make this happen, the better the loot players will earn. This could add a bit of challenge to the title, as they’ll need to carve and smash their way through waves of enemies to claim as much treasure as possible.

While it’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to go through these rooms with a friend, the idea of having a completely separate game mode to play around in while adventuring through this colorful and adorable game sounds like a treasure in and upon itself.

Dragon Quest Treasures will be available on December 9 for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022