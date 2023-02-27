What Do Gold PokeStops Do in Pokemon Go? – Answered

Image: Niantic

If you’re planning on going out into the world today to play some Pokemon GO, there is a chance that you may discover something you’ve never seen before. Normally, PokeStops are just a boring old blue, but there is a chance that you may discover something shiny and gold. For the next 24 hours, you’ll have the chance to discover Golden PokeStops, but what can they do for you when you finally spin them? Let’s jump right in and find out why it may not hurt to get into your Roaming Form today in Pokemon GO!

Why Are PokeStops Gold In Pokemon GO?

To celebrate the release of a new Pokemon in the game, you’ll have the chance to encounter special Golden PokeStops that can give you items, Gimmighoul Coins, and if you’re lucky, a chance to encounter the newest monster in the game — Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

What makes Gimmighoul special is the way that players will need to evolve them. The only way to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo is by collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins, which are items that can only be found at Golden PokeStops. Spinning these stops will give players the chance to gather some Gimmighoul Coins to save up for this evolution.

If you’re hoping to capture a Roaming Form Gimmighoul without visiting a Golden PokeStop, you’ll need to connect your Pokemon GO account to Pokemon Scarlet or Violet and send a Postcard to these titles. After doing this, you’ll receive a special item called the Coin Bag, which can be activated once per day to attract Roaming Form Gimmighoul to your location.

Can I Make My Own Golden PokeStops?

If you send multiple postcards to your copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you’ll receive an item called the Golden Lure. This can be attached to any standard PokeStop to turn it Gold, so even after today’s event comes to a close, you can still rack up plenty of Gimmighoul Coins for a chance to get an amazing Ghost/Steel-type Pokemon on your team.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023