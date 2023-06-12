What Do You Get for Completing Every Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game with endless hours of content for fans to enjoy. Like Breath of the Wild, TOTK focuses on finding and completing shrines. There are 152 shrines in total in the game, which will take the most dedicated player to find them all. But after finding and completing them all, what is the reward? Read on to learn what you get for completing every shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What is the Reward for Completing Every Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After players complete all 152 shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the game will reward them with the Ancient Hero’s Aspect armor item. While this armor item is only one piece, it spans the whole body and is a complete set. Starting at a +12 armor, the Ancient Hero’s Aspect can be upgraded at the Great Fairy to reach a high of +84 — one of the highest numbers players can get regarding armor defense.

Once you complete every shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the game will direct you to the Temple of Time. At the Temple of Time, you will find a treasure chest in the middle of the temple, next to the Statue of Blessing. Open it up, and inside will be the Ancient Hero’s Aspect! For those who forget where the Temple of Time is located — you can find it on the Great Sky Island (where you initially started your adventure.)

Finding all shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be time-consuming and require a lot of work. But, with the help of the Shrine Sensor Purah Pad upgrade, you can find all the shrines much faster. The Shrine Sensor makes it so that whenever a shrine is near your location, the Purah Pad will beep and lead you toward the shrine. After receiving my Shrine Sensor, I found myself finding very well-hidden shrines — especially in caves and hard to reach places.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023