What is Roblox Rainbow Friends? Age Rating, Characters, How to Play

If you need to get more familiar with the popular game Roblox, it is an app that allows all its users to participate in a wide variety of games and create their own for everyone to enjoy. With endless possibilities, players have created some unique games that have garnered a fanbase and are rising in popularity. One of these games is called Rainbow Friends, and what makes this game unique is that the idea stems from a few horror games mixed to produce one terrifying experience. If you have yet to hear of Rainbow Friends, look no further, as we will provide you with all the information we know regarding this game and walk you through how you can play for yourself.

Everything to Know About Roblox Rainbow Friends

Rainbow Friends is described as a horror experience that combines popular games such as Five Nights at Freddys, Poppy Playtime, and a mix of its own identity. Rainbow Friends takes the idea from Five Nights at Freddy’s and throws players into a five-day loop, where each evening provides a new task or challenge for them to complete promptly. While doing so, players must be brave enough to avoid the terrifying enemies around every corner.

Characters

You play as a kidnapped child taken to a creepy amusement park called Odd World. There is not one person in sight; the only life around you is the bizarre giant-looking dolls out to kill you. These enemies are Blue Rainbow Friend, Orange Rainbow Friend, Green Rainbow Friend, Purple Rainbow Friend, and Red Rainbow friend. Below is a short description of each.

Blue Rainbow Friend – Always on the lookout for you, and they are most dangerous and challenging to avoid.

Green Rainbow Friend – Another “friend” is always on the lookout for you, but these guys are blind and a little easier to avoid.

Orange Rainbow Friend – You need to focus on keeping these guys fed, or they will come out and hunt you down.

Purple Rainbow Friend – These enemies focus on lurking in the vents and are terrifying if you come in contact with them. It is best to stay out of the vents as much as possible to avoid running into them.

Red Rainbow Friend – Surprisingly, these are friendly and make you feel safe for the time being. They don’t offer any help, though, unfortunately.

Age Rating and How to Play

Despite the game being a horror-focused experience, the age rating according to ESRB is E10, which means the recommended age is ten and up. Even though the age sits low according to ESRB, the focus of a child being kidnapped might be too harsh for some kids to handle, so parents should be aware.

Getting involved is straightforward if you are interested in playing Rainbow Friends. All you need to do is head to the official page by clicking here and downloading the game.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023