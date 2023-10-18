What is The Scarlet Key Used for In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? | How to Unlock Old Scarlet Monastery

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

World of Warcraft players challenging the Headless Horseman during Hallow’s End may have noticed a mysterious Scarlet Key tucked away in their Loot-Filled Pumpkins. This key starts a short secret quest that unlocks (pun intended) access to the vanilla version of Scarlet Monastery. This guide explains how to get The Scarlet Key and start the quest to unlock old Scarlet Monastery in WoW: Dragonflight.

How to Get The Scarlet Key in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

The Scarlet Key has a high chance of being obtained from opening a Loot-Filled Pumpkin, rewarded from your first Headless Horseman victory of the day. The Headless Horseman can be challenged during WoW’s Hallow’s End (Halloween) event by queueing through the Dungeon Finder.

You can also purchase and sell The Scarlet Key on the Auction House. However, I recommend farming the Headless Horseman to get the utterly adorable Arfus battle pet. If you already have Old Scarlet Monastery unlocked, you can get extra Scarlet Keys from Arcanist Doan’s chest to sell, pass on to a friend, or keep as a souvenir.

How to Use The Scarlet Key to Unlock Old Scarlet Monastery in WoW

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

With The Scarlet Key in your bags, go to Scarlet Monastery in Tirisfal Glades, Eastern Kingdoms. As a Horde player, the Monastery was a swift trip from the Undercity/Ruins of Lordaeron portal in Orgrimmar. For Alliance players, traveling from Ironforge or The Twilight Highlands is your best bet.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Walk up the stairs (19.85, 74.88), and you’ll find an Old Keyring attached to the wall on the left side of The Grand Vestibule’s entrance. If you have The Scarlet Key in your bag, this will give you the aptly named The Scarlet Key quest.

Read the text and simply click Complete to finish the quest. From now on, you can click this keyring on any character to gain The Scarlet Key buff, which allows you to access the original version of Scarlet Monastery through the Scarlet Halls and Scarlet Monastery portals.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Scarlet Halls’ portal leads to the Library section of the dungeon, while Scarlet Monastery leads to the Graveyard entrance. Having the Scarlet Key buff active also unlocks the previously locked Cathedral and Armory doors, giving you four different entrances to choose from — each with its own “mini instance” that makes up one large dungeon.

All Old Scarlet Monastery Rewards

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s been over a decade since we’ve been able to experience the classic Scarlet Monastery since its removal in Mists of Pandaria. Much like the return of Old Scholomance in Dragonflight, plenty of long-lost loot is finally available to earn once again. Here’s all the returning gear in Old Scarlet Monastery and which bosses they drop from.

Scarlet Library Loot

Item name Item Type Boss Dog Whistle Trinket Houndmaster Loksey Dog Training Gloves Gloves (Leather) Houndmaster Loksey Loksey’s Training Stick Staff Houndmaster Loksey Hypnotic Blade Dagger Arcanist Doan Illusionary Rod Staff Arcanist Doan Mantle of Doan Shoulder (Cloth) Arcanist Doan Robe of Doan Chest (Cloth) Arcanist Doan

Scarlet Armory Loot

Item Name Item Type Boss Ravager Two-Handed Axe Herod Raging Berserker’s Helm Helmet (Plate) Herod Scarlet Leggings Legs (Mail) Herod Herod’s Shoulder Shoulder (Plate) Herod

Scarlet Cathedral Loot

Item name Item Type Boss Branded leather Braces

Bracers (Leather) High Inquisitor Fairbanks Inquisitor’s Shawl Shoulder (Cloth) High Inquisitor Fairbanks Dusty Mail Boots Boots (Mail) High Inquisitor Fairbanks Scarlet Leggings Legs (Mail) Scarlet Commander Mograine Aegis of the Scarlet Commander Shield Scarlet Commander Mograine Mograine’s Might Two-Handed Mace Scarlet Commander Mograine Gauntlets of Divinity Gloves (Mail) Scarlet Commander Mograine Whitemane’s Chapeau Helmet (Cloth) High Inquisitor Whitemane Hand of Righteousness One-Handed Mace High Inquisitor Whitemane Triune Amulet Necklace High Inquisitor Whitemane

Scarlet Graveyard Loot

Item name Item Type Boss Torturing Poker Dagger Interrogator Vishas Bloody Brass Knuckles Fist Weapon Interrogator Vishas Ironspine’s Fist One-Handed Mace Ironspine (Rare) Ironspine’s Ribcage Chest (Plate) Ironspine (Rare) Ironspine’s Eye Ring Ironspine (Rare) Ghostshard Talisman Necklace Azshir the Sleepless (Rare) Necrotic Wand Wand Azshir the Sleepless (Rare) Blighted Leggings Legs (Cloth) Azshir the Sleepless (Rare) Ebon Vise Gloves (Leather) Fallen Champion (Rare) Embalmbed Shroud Helmet (Cloth) Fallen Champion (Rare) Morbid Dawn Two-Handed Sword Fallen Champion (Rare) Bloodmage Mantle Shoulder (Cloth) Bloodmage Thalnos Orb of the Forgotten Seer Off-Hand Bloodmage Thalnos

Classic Scarlet Monastery is a Level 30 dungeon, meaning soloing the instance with max-level characters will be a piece of cake. In fact, my Death Knight was being continuously whacked in the face by an NPC in the background as I was writing this. I should probably go and sort that out. Happy Hallow’s End!

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on PC.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2023