What is The Scarlet Key Used for In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? | How to Unlock Old Scarlet Monastery

World of Warcraft's Halloween event unlocks one of the game's oldest dungeons.

October 18th, 2023 by Thomas Cunliffe
World of Warcraft players challenging the Headless Horseman during Hallow’s End may have noticed a mysterious Scarlet Key tucked away in their Loot-Filled Pumpkins. This key starts a short secret quest that unlocks (pun intended) access to the vanilla version of Scarlet Monastery. This guide explains how to get The Scarlet Key and start the quest to unlock old Scarlet Monastery in WoW: Dragonflight.

How to Get The Scarlet Key in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Headless-Horseman-WoW-Halloween
The Scarlet Key has a high chance of being obtained from opening a Loot-Filled Pumpkin, rewarded from your first Headless Horseman victory of the day. The Headless Horseman can be challenged during WoW’s Hallow’s End (Halloween) event by queueing through the Dungeon Finder.

You can also purchase and sell The Scarlet Key on the Auction House. However, I recommend farming the Headless Horseman to get the utterly adorable Arfus battle pet. If you already have Old Scarlet Monastery unlocked, you can get extra Scarlet Keys from Arcanist Doan’s chest to sell, pass on to a friend, or keep as a souvenir.

How to Use The Scarlet Key to Unlock Old Scarlet Monastery in WoW

Scarlet-Monastery-Map-WoW
With The Scarlet Key in your bags, go to Scarlet Monastery in Tirisfal Glades, Eastern Kingdoms. As a Horde player, the Monastery was a swift trip from the Undercity/Ruins of Lordaeron portal in Orgrimmar. For Alliance players, traveling from Ironforge or The Twilight Highlands is your best bet.

  • The-Scarlet-Key-Keyring-WoW
  • Scarlet-Key-Quest-WoW
Walk up the stairs (19.85, 74.88), and you’ll find an Old Keyring attached to the wall on the left side of The Grand Vestibule’s entrance. If you have The Scarlet Key in your bag, this will give you the aptly named The Scarlet Key quest.

Read the text and simply click Complete to finish the quest. From now on, you can click this keyring on any character to gain The Scarlet Key buff, which allows you to access the original version of Scarlet Monastery through the Scarlet Halls and Scarlet Monastery portals.

  • Cathedral-and-Graveyard-Scarlet-Monastery-Dungeon-Entrances-World-of-Warcraft
  • Armory-and-Library-Scarlet-WoW
Scarlet Halls’ portal leads to the Library section of the dungeon, while Scarlet Monastery leads to the Graveyard entrance. Having the Scarlet Key buff active also unlocks the previously locked Cathedral and Armory doors, giving you four different entrances to choose from — each with its own “mini instance” that makes up one large dungeon.

All Old Scarlet Monastery Rewards

Mograine-Scarlet-Monastery
It’s been over a decade since we’ve been able to experience the classic Scarlet Monastery since its removal in Mists of Pandaria. Much like the return of Old Scholomance in Dragonflight, plenty of long-lost loot is finally available to earn once again. Here’s all the returning gear in Old Scarlet Monastery and which bosses they drop from.

Scarlet Library Loot

Item nameItem TypeBoss
Dog WhistleTrinketHoundmaster Loksey
Dog Training GlovesGloves (Leather)Houndmaster Loksey
Loksey’s Training StickStaffHoundmaster Loksey
Hypnotic BladeDaggerArcanist Doan
Illusionary RodStaffArcanist Doan
Mantle of DoanShoulder (Cloth)Arcanist Doan
Robe of DoanChest (Cloth)Arcanist Doan

Scarlet Armory Loot

Item NameItem TypeBoss
RavagerTwo-Handed AxeHerod
Raging Berserker’s HelmHelmet (Plate)Herod
Scarlet LeggingsLegs (Mail)Herod
Herod’s ShoulderShoulder (Plate)Herod

Scarlet Cathedral Loot

Item nameItem TypeBoss
Branded leather Braces
Bracers (Leather)High Inquisitor Fairbanks
Inquisitor’s ShawlShoulder (Cloth)High Inquisitor Fairbanks
Dusty Mail BootsBoots (Mail)High Inquisitor Fairbanks
Scarlet LeggingsLegs (Mail)Scarlet Commander Mograine
Aegis of the Scarlet CommanderShieldScarlet Commander Mograine
Mograine’s MightTwo-Handed MaceScarlet Commander Mograine
Gauntlets of DivinityGloves (Mail)Scarlet Commander Mograine
Whitemane’s ChapeauHelmet (Cloth)High Inquisitor Whitemane
Hand of RighteousnessOne-Handed MaceHigh Inquisitor Whitemane
Triune AmuletNecklaceHigh Inquisitor Whitemane

Scarlet Graveyard Loot

Item nameItem TypeBoss
Torturing PokerDaggerInterrogator Vishas
Bloody Brass KnucklesFist WeaponInterrogator Vishas
Ironspine’s FistOne-Handed MaceIronspine (Rare)
Ironspine’s RibcageChest (Plate)Ironspine (Rare)
Ironspine’s EyeRingIronspine (Rare)
Ghostshard TalismanNecklaceAzshir the Sleepless (Rare)
Necrotic WandWandAzshir the Sleepless (Rare)
Blighted LeggingsLegs (Cloth)Azshir the Sleepless (Rare)
Ebon ViseGloves (Leather)Fallen Champion (Rare)
Embalmbed ShroudHelmet (Cloth)Fallen Champion (Rare)
Morbid DawnTwo-Handed SwordFallen Champion (Rare)
Bloodmage MantleShoulder (Cloth)Bloodmage Thalnos
Orb of the Forgotten SeerOff-HandBloodmage Thalnos

Classic Scarlet Monastery is a Level 30 dungeon, meaning soloing the instance with max-level characters will be a piece of cake. In fact, my Death Knight was being continuously whacked in the face by an NPC in the background as I was writing this. I should probably go and sort that out. Happy Hallow’s End!

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on PC.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2023

