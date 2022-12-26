When it comes to NFS games, people want to go fast. They want to drive at breakneck speeds, outrun the cops, and dust the competition. With such a large selection of cars and the amount of customization you can do, you can easily bring a bunch of them to S+ tier and easily go over 200 MPH/321 KMH. With that said, what is the fastest car in Need for Speed Unbound? The answer won’t be too surprising

What is the Fastest Car in Need for Speed Unbound?

While we have vehicles that can be acquired like the McLaren F1, the Bugatti Chiron Sport, and the Ferrari F40, the fastest car in the roster is the Koenigsegg Regera. It’s also a strong contender to be the best S+ car in the game.

This car might finally dethrone the infamous Porsche RSR from previous games in terms of being the one-all-be-all machine. Even when you buy the vehicle as stock, the Regera sports a top speed of 256 MPH or 411 KMH. That’s already faster than all of the other cars at stock value. Nearly every car installed with the “best” engines can’t reach that speed, even with the strongest NOS installations.

The car has been right on the brink of being considered “overpowered” in previous NFS games, including Heat. It was once considered the best car back in Payback. Because of its high speed and strong cornering capabilities, it was tough to compete with it.

It’s now sitting pretty, oftentimes being the top-tier choice for the S+ events in online lobbies. Like how it once was in 2017, this Koenigsegg vehicle can corner in a split second and not lose a lot of speed. Despite only having one gear for its transmission, it also picks up speed from 0 and beyond 100 very quickly.

The best part about this car is that while its initial purchase price is high, you don’t need to add much to it other than alter the turbocharger, chassis parts, drivetrain, and auxiliary parts. There’s only one engine for the car, which is basically maxed out once you buy it.

The Regera also costs significantly less than other vehicles because of the fact that you don’t have to swap engines (which can be costly) and repurchase all the engine parts. So, not only is this car the fastest in the game, but it’s also a master at cornering and rather inexpensive.

Need for Speed Unbound is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 26th, 2022