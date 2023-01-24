What is the Max Level in Diablo Immortal? Level Cap, Explained

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal offers players quests and other in-game activities to progress through the game. Players earn experience points that level up their characters and strengthen them. Although the game doesn’t let characters’ levels go up indefinitely, it’s still best to know your end goal. In this article, we’ll talk about what is the max level in Diablo Immortal.

What is Diablo Immortal’s Level Cap?

Although this question looks very simple, this is quite complicated. We can split this question into two more: What’s the normal level cap and the real level cap? For the normal level cap, the maximum is 60. Every character will reach level 60 naturally by finishing quests and killing monsters.

Diablo Immortal’s quests system is parallel to a character’s level but there are some quests that you’ll be stuck for a while as the game will ask you to reach a certain level first before allowing you to progress through the story. If you’re still on the same quest, don’t worry. It’s just how the system works.

Once a character reaches level 60, it doesn’t mean that it’s the end of your progression. A lot of players consider this part the real start of the game. Characters who’ve reached the maximum level are now ascended to become a Paragon.

What is a Paragon in Diablo Immortal?

Remember when we told you that the question about the game’s level cap is not as simple as it seems? This is where it gets trickier. The other answer to that question is there’s no real level cap.

Once a character reaches level 60, all experience gained further will be converted to paragon points which increases your Paragon level. Paragon is the game’s endgame leveling system that allows characters access to specialized skills and attributes. Currently, Paragon levels are currently uncapped so players can feel free to grind to their heart’s content.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023