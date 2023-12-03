What is the Yellow Circle on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Map?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While you’ve been grinding for XP in Fortnite Chapter Five: Season One, you’ve likely noticed strange yellow circles suddenly appear on the map. This guide explains precisely what these yellow circles are for and what to do if you see one nearby.

What Are The Yellow Circles For on the Fortnite Map and Minimap?

The large yellow circles on the Fortnite map indicate the location of players holding a Society Medallion. These are new items that don’t take up an inventory slot and passively heal their holder’s health and shields.

Since Society Medallions are ridiculously powerful, the location of any player holding one will always be shown on the map as a yellow circle. You can use this glaring signal to either run away from them or eliminate them and steal their Society Medallion for yourself.

The yellow circle becomes smaller the more Society Medallions a player holds — improving their health and shield regeneration but giving away their location even more. You can heal, but you can’t hide!

In my experience, it’s always worth picking up at least one Society Medallion. Even a single Medallion has impressively fast regeneration that can mean the difference between life and elimination. In fact, I owe my first Victory Royale of the season to it.

How to Get Society Medallions in Fortnite

On the Fortnite Island in Chapter Five: Season One, there are five bosses to challenge: Nisha, Oscar, Valeria, Montegue, and Peter Griffin (yes, you read that right). Every boss drops their own Society Medallion when defeated.

Icons for Society Bosses are displayed on the map each match, but you can check out our guide on Society Boss locations to stay one step ahead. Peter Griffin is more formidable than he looks.

Of course, you can also steal Society Medallions from defeated players holding one. Just remember, everyone is watching. Always watching.

This guide was written while playing Fortnite Chapter Five: Season One on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023