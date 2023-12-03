Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Five adds a train that circles The Island, just waiting to be raided for the loot inside. Whether you’re looking to complete a Weekly Quest or in the mood for a good ‘ol-fashioned stickup, this explains how to complete a train heist in Fortnite.

How to Catch the Train in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Looking at the Fortnite Island map in-game or above, you’ll notice a train track sprawled across the middle of the Island. The train moves along this track throughout the match, and its current location is displayed on the map via a white train icon.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can board the train by jumping onto the side or mantling to the roof and hopping down. This train has no brakes, so you’ll need to plan ahead or catch up using movement items to board. I may have crashed once or twice (as seen in the screenshot above), but I managed to eventually board using a nearby car.

How to Complete a Train Heist in Fortnite Chapter Five Season One

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To tick off the ‘Complete a Train Heist’ objective of the Weekly Quest, you must loot the cache at the front of the train. The cache works similarly to Combat Caches, in which you activate the cache and wait for the timer to deplete as you stand within range.

Related: How to View LEGO Skin Styles in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A raided train will have graffiti automatically sprayed around the carriage. If you see a particularly colorful train, you’ll know it has already been raided by another player. Let’s hope they don’t use those raided weapons against you and your squad.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’ve managed to defend the cache without accidentally riding into the storm or being sniped, you’ll receive the loot inside. Once you’ve “raided” the train, you’ll need to make your way to the Floating Island that eventually spawns, use the zipline to climb up and claim its capture point to complete the quest.

To help you earn Battle Pass XP and eventually unlock some Family Guy funny moments, check out our guides on weapon attachments, Match Quests, and Society Medallions. You’re gonna need ’em!

This guide was written while playing Fortnite Chapter Five Season One on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023