What Platforms Will God of War Ragnarok Be On? Xbox, PS5, and PC explained

God of War Ragnarok is nearly here, but you may need to check your excitement by making sure the game is coming to your platform of choice. Though it may seem obvious what platform this game will be on, here is the official guide to what platform God of War Ragnarok will come to.

What Platforms Will God of War Ragnarok Be On

God of War Ragnarok is made by Santa Monica Studio which is owned by Sony, the makers of PlayStation. With the possessive nature of console wars, God of War Ragnarok will only be available on PlayStation. Although, you can take comfort in knowing that God of War Ragnarok will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Unfortunately, with the way the gaming industry is right now, it is safe to say that God of War Ragnarok will never come to Xbox. We understand that companies need competition to make money, but it is sad that God of War Ragnarok can only be enjoyed by PlayStation players.

Will God of War Ragnarok Be On PC?

With numerous Sony exclusives porting over to PC, like the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, many are wondering if God of War Ragnarok will ever come to PC. Though nothing is confirmed, it can be assumed that God of War Ragnarok will come to PC.

If we had to guess, we would say that God of War Ragnarok will get ported over to PC in around 3 to 4 years. PC players can expect to shield slam enemies in God of War Ragnarok around 2025 or 2026.

So, if you want to play God of War Ragnarok as soon as possible, then you need to own a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5. After deciding which edition of the game you want to get, buy the game and dive right into Fimbulwinter.

God of War Ragnarok will release on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022