What’s Included in the God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle?

God of War Ragnarok was announced in 2020, and since then, hundreds of thousands of fans have been eager to find more information about the game. On October 13, the official PlayStation Youtube channel shared an impressive new trailer featuring the new God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle that will become available on November 11, so if you are thinking about getting the new bundle, make sure you know everything you will get with it.

Everything Included in the God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle

According to the 30-second God of War trailer released by PlayStation, the bundle will only include a PS5 console, a PS5 controller, and a digital voucher code for God of War Ragnarok. Sadly, Sony’s Pulse 3d wireless headset is not featured in this bundle, so if players want to get the experience shown in the trailer, they will have to buy it before the game’s release.

Is the God of War Ragnarok Dualsense Included?

The God of War Ragnarok Dualsense controller is not included in this bundle. Across the trailer, players can see all the actions that can be experienced while the haptic feedback is activated, but it looks like the bundle will only contain a standard PS5 Dualsense controller.

Is the God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition Included?

At the end of the trailer, there’s a small disclaimer at the bottom of the video clarifying what items will be included in the bundle. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle includes a God of War Ragnarok voucher code. The text does not clarify what game version players will get but is safe to assume that buyers will get the standard version of the title.

The enticing story and impressive graphics of God of War (2018) brought back the audience that once cheered for Kratos every time he faced a fierce opponent that stood in his mission for vengeance against everyone who wronged him. Now, with this new sequel and bundle, players that do not own a PS5 have another reason to consider getting this bundle.

God of War Ragnarok will release on November 9 on PS5 and PS4. If you want to learn more about God of War Ragnarok, go to the official Santa Monica Studio Twitter page.