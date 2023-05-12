What to Do After Getting the Stone Axe in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s first area, Great Sky Island, uses simple puzzles to teach players how to use Link’s new abilities. However, while the solutions to most of Great Sky Island’s challenges are often hidden in plain sight, the game is much more cryptic about where you should go after you pick up your first stone axe. Keep reading if you want to know what to do after getting the first stone ax in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

What Are the Logs and Boat for After the First Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Source: Attack of the Fanboy

The area where you get the first stone axe comes right after Ukouh Shrine, the first of the four shrines found on Great Sky Island. After using your newly unlocked Ultrahand ability to build a bridge between the shrine and the plateau to the side or craft a ferry to ride the nearby rail, you’ll find yourself in an open area dotted with trees. On the far eastern edge of the landmass, you’ll find a campfire surrounded by several logs and a boat built from a sail and three logs. Nearby, you can find a Maker Construct chopping away at some trees, and next to them is the game’s first stone axe.

Related: How to Reach the Ice Mountain Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you try and progress to In-Isa Shrine by heading south, you’ll find the path forward blocked by a ruined bridge. While you may be tempted to try and jump to the other side, the only way to clear the gap is by building a bridge out of logs with Ultrahand. To make a bridge, use Ultrahand to pick up one of the logs and attach it to another. Repeat this process until you have a long-enough bridge, then lay the finished project over the chasm between you and the rest of Great Sky Island.

Source: Attack of the Fanboy

If you accidentally fumble a few logs over the cliff and find yourself unable to build a bridge that reaches the next area, you can get more by using your shiny new axe to down some of the trees nearby. As for the boat, it’s only there to show you the optimal way to stick logs together. However, if you’re feeling ambitious, you can use Ultrahand to carry it over to the river on the other side of your bridge and get in a bit of sailing practice before you try and tackle the water puzzle in front of In-Isa Shrine.

- This article was updated on May 11th, 2023