When Does Cyberpunk 2077 Come Out

Cyberpunk 2077 is the next game by CD Projekt RED, developers of The Witcher series. The game, which has been in development for quite some time, is finally readying for full release on the Xbox One, PlayStation and PC. If you’re looking for the release date for the game you’ve come to the right place because this guide will explain everything you need to know about when Cyberpunk 2077 comes out.

The release date for Cyberpunk 2077 is November 19th, 2020. There are different versions of the game and it will intially release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia. Later, Cyberpunk 2077 will release on the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Below you will find out exactly how long before Cyberpunk 2077 releases with a countdown timer for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date

14 Weeks , 02 Days

Currently the marketing is ramping up for Cyberpunk 2077. Below you can find all of the videos that have currently been released for the game. This includes deep dives into the progression, combat, weapons, and backstories available in the game. As we inch closer to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 there will undoubtedly be more to see about the game so check back regularly.

Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepaths

Cyberpunk 2077 Night Wire Episodes

Episode 1

Episode 2

Cyberpunk 2077 Weapons Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Explanation