The next Madden football game is on the horizon with Madden NFL 21 due out later this year. If you’re looking for the release date and other information you’ve come to the right place, because this guide will explain everything you need to know about when madden 21 will come out.

The release date for Madden 21 is August 28th, 2020. The cover athlete for Madden NFL 21 is none other than Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player. The game will feature a number of new mechanics with this year’s release, including the continuation of the newly introduced Superstar X-Factor feature, and a new skill stick for players to use on offense and defense.

Madden NFL 21 Release Date

05 Weeks , 02 Days

Different Versions of Madden 21

There are three different versions of Madden NFL 21. MVP Edition ($99.99), Deluxe Edition ($79.99), and Standard Edition ($59.99). EA Access members do get a slight discount on all three versions of the game. Madden NFL 21 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, as well as being available for both Origin and Steam on PC. It’s unclear when the game will arrive for the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5 as we have no release date for these consoles at the time of this writing.

What’s in Standard Edition Madden 21?

5 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

Choice of 1 of 32 Elite Players from Team Elite Packs

1 Uniform Pack of Your Choice

What’s in Deluxe Edition Madden 21?

3-Day Early Access to Madden NFL 21

12 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

Choice of 1 of 32 Elite Players from Team Elite Packs

1 Uniform Pack of Your Choice

What’s in Madden 21 MVP Edition?

3-Day Early Access to Madden NFL 21

Lamar Jackson Elite Item with Power Up

1 Large Quicksell Training Pack

Madden Championship Series Ultimate Champion Pack

17 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

Choice of 1 of 32 Elite Players from Team Elite Packs

1 Uniform Pack of Your Choice

Want more Madden 21 Before Launch?

Madden 21 Gameplay Deep Dive

Keep in mind, there are also early access periods with the game for those who have subscriptions to EA’s premium services and for those that purchase more expensive versions of the game. The release date on this page counts down to the official release date and not the early access period.

When does early access for Madden 21 Start?

Early Access for Madden 21 starts three days earlier than the full release on August 22nd, 2020. You will need to pre-order one of the game’s more expensive versions to get access OR you need to be a subscriber to one of EA’s premium services: EA Access, Origin Access, or Origin Premiere.

04 Weeks , 06 Days

That’s everything you should need to know ahead of the release of Madden 21. Check back for our review closer to when Madden 21 comes out as well as more Madden 21 content.