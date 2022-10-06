When is Diablo Immortal Season 5? Battle pass, start and end dates, and everything we know

Diablo Immortal’s Season 5 is here. And with it, we have a whole new Battle Pass and much, much more. Diablo Immortal is steadily gaining back players after a weird, cash-grabbing start with its heavy reliance on micro-transactions to do much in the mobile game. Season 5 looks to bring a new Battle Pass called Scions of the Storm. Here is everything we know about Diablo Immortal Season 5.

Everything We Know About Diablo Immortal Season 5

Both Diablo Immortal’s Forgotten Nightmares update and its next Battle Pass, called Scions of the Storm, are live and available to play now.

The fifth season of Diablo Immortal will wrap up on Oct. 27, so be sure to get the most out of the game for the rest of this month.

Those born in the storm carry its fierceness evermore. Season 5 is live. 🌩 pic.twitter.com/xoyFCfUWFA — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) September 29, 2022

Season 5: Scions of the Storm

Like in previous seasons of the game, Season 5’s Battle Pass for Diablo Immortal will include 40 ranks with challenges and rewards including Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and much more that can be upgraded on all connected devices to your account.

With two optional paid versions this season, Blizzard is offering players upgrades to their Battle Pass with the Empowered Battle Pass and the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

What is the Difference Between Empowered and Collector’s Empowered Battle Passes?

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free standard Battle Pass plus the Empowered track that includes additional rewards for each rank. The Empowered Battle Pass also includes the Scions of the Storm Weapon cosmetic at rank one and the Scions of the Storm Armor cosmetic at rank 40.

If players spend a bit more, they can get the Empowered Battle Pass, which includes everything in the free and Empowered Battle Passes and the Scions of the Storm Avatar Frame, Portal cosmetic, and a ten-rank boost.

That is everything we know about Diablo Immortal’s Season 5.

Diablo Immortal is available now for PC and Mobile devices.