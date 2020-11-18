Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a blast with friends, but when is the game getting online multiplayer? The game launched with only local co-op functionality, meaning you can only play the game with friends on the same system instead of online via PSN. It’s disappointing that the game launched without online co-op, but online play is coming to the game sometime in the future via a free update. Here’s everything we know about online multiplayer in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

When is Online Multiplayer Coming to Sackboy: A Big Adventure?

Online multiplayer is coming to Sackboy: A Big Adventure before the end of the year via a free update. Currently, only local multiplayer is available for up to four players on the same system

Sony details the patch in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “Online multiplayer functionality will instead be coming via a patch by end of 2020… We understand this will be disappointing for those of you hoping to take advantage of the online multiplayer functionality at launch and appreciate the patience.” There is no concrete release date for this online multiplayer update, but it will likely be released sometime in December.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The online multiplayer update will be released before the end of the year alongside the ability to transfer save data between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.