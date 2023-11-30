Image: Activision

The Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone November 30, 2023 patch addressed one of the community’s biggest complaints by temporarily disabling Nova’s Gaia skin (and its BlackCell variant), whose see-through body allowed players to almost perfectly blend with the environment and gain what many considered to be an unfair advantage on confrontations.

But will the Gaia skin (also known in the community as the Groot skin) ever become available again? And if so, when? Here’s when will the Gaia (Groot) Skin return to MW3 and Warzone.

When is the Gaia (Groot) Skin Returning to MW3 and Warzone?

Unfortunately for all looking to deploy while wearing one of the coolest but also most frustrating skins in both Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone, Sledgehammer Games has not revealed when the Gaia skin will once again become available.

According to the patch notes for the November 30 patch —which you can check out by heading to its page on the official Call of Duty site— the skin will only return after the developers are satisfied with the adjustments made to its visibility when in-game.

Although the skin is currently unavailable, it does not mean it was removed from the game’s The Haunting Battle Pass. If you haven’t unlocked the skin already, you will be also so and guarantee that you will have it as part of your collection once available by purchasing the Battle Pass and then fully unlocking sector F11. The Haunting Battle Pass grid will be available until December 6, 2023.

If you are used to using Gaia and are looking for a new Operator, Jett is my absolute favorite as well as my main. You can check out how to unlock her in our How to Unlock Jet in Modern Warfare 3 guide. Don’t forget to also check out the best Milsim Skins and Operators in Modern Warfare 3, as there’s nothing wrong with coming back to basics.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023