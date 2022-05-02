At the end of last month, Genshin Impact‘s fans received some unexpected news regarding the game’s upcoming and still officially unnamed update 2.7, as HoYoverse revealed that the update had to be postponed. The reason for the delay was not officially informed but many suspect that the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai may have played a big part in the decision to postpone the version’s debut. But, now that we know that the update was delayed, when will the Genshin Impact version 2.7 Livestream take place? To answer that and more, here’s everything we currently know regarding the game’s version 2.7 stream.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 Livestream?

First of all, it’s important to point out that even though no official information regarding the version’s release window was given by HoYoverse, according to many known leakers, such as Lumie, it is possible that Genshin Impact’s version 2.7 was delayed by a total of 3 weeks. With that said, and taking into account that, just as with the update, no information regarding the release date of the stream was officially revealed, we can only assume, by taking into account the air time of the game’s previous Special Programs, that the Livestream will, at the very least, debut a couple of weeks before the update.

Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 2.7 is set to bring to the game not only a wide array of new quests and events but also the official debut of both 5-star Hydro Archer Yelan and 4-star Electro Sword user Kuki Shinobu. According to many leaks revealed by various sources in the community, as well as according to the version’s already leaked key art, 5-Star Geo Claymore user Arataki Itto, 5-star Anemo Polearm wielder Xiao, and 4-star Pyro Catalyst user Yanfei will all play important roles in the upcoming version 2.7.

