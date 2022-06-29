Are you one of the many players who want to experience Ghost of Tsushima on PC? Well, If you are here looking for information about the title, that’s for sure. Ghost of Tsushima was released in 2020 on the Playstation 4 console and later on Playstation 5 with the Director’s Cut version of the title. The action-adventure game captivated tons of players and received a 73/100 on Metacritic, something that many triple-A titles fail to get.

The game took players back to a simpler time back in 1274 when a Mongolian fleet decided to invade Tsushima’s island. Throwing players into the aftermath of the invasion, forcing them to adapt and improvise in every mission and encounter.

When Will Ghost of Tsushima Release on PC?

Ghost of Tsushima does not have a release date yet. The game’s release has not been confirmed officially yet, but some hints have been laid out that point to the title’s release on the Windows platform. The only information so far that confirms the title’s release on PC is the fact that the Playstation exclusive label is no longer on the box art of the official Amazon listing. Something that used to be present before, the same thing happened with Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn, both titles had the Playstation Exclusive label, and after being removed, their PC ports were announced.

Many Playstation exclusive titles have been released on PC in recent years, and tons of players are eager to experience titles that many years ago were only available on PS4 and PS5. Games like Days Gone, God of War, and even Horizon Zero Dawn are now available on Steam, and the feedback from the community has been great so far.

The PC platform is well known for being able to push games’ graphics to the next level while getting decent performance. Days Gone and God of War look stunning on the Windows platform, and many players who did not know about the titles had the chance to try them just by finding them on the Steam store.

All players can do right now is wait for an official announcement. God of War’s PC release was almost four years after its release on Playstation, and Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC release was even faster, so players should not be surprised if we see a Ghost of Tsushima PC release date announcement in 2023.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PS4 and PS5. If you have not played Ghost of Tsushima yet, make sure you check our Ghost of Tsushima review on the game.