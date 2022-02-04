Where is Xur This Week – Xur Location & Inventory for February 4th

Xur has arrived in Destiny 2 for February 4th, 2022. The mysterious vendor has made their return and this week has a whole assortment of new wares to purchase in the form of exotic weapons and armor. Where is Xur this week in Destiny 2? Read on to discover the location of this merchant in Destiny 2.

Xur deals in Legendary Shards so make sure that you’ve got plenty of this currency if you want to be able to purchase everything they have to offer.

Xur Location and Inventory for February 4th, 2022

Xur is located in the EDZ this week. Check out the image below for the exact location of Xur in Destiny 2. His standard location is up on the hills overlooking the Winding Cove area of the map.

Xur Inventory for February 4th, 2022

Aeon Safe – Titan Gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Swift – Hunter Gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards

Phoenix Protocol – Warlock Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

Telesto – Exotic Fusion Rifle – 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

In addition to the exotic weapons and armor that Xur sells he’s also selling Legendary equipment in Destiny 2 as well. You can currently pick up a number of Legendary Weapons and Armor items for all classes in the game. This week Xur is selling the Gensym armor sets for the Titan, Hunter, and Warlock classes. These armor pieces can be purchased for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmer.

Legendary Weapons

Seventh Seraph Carbine – Auto Rifle

Truthteller – Grenade Launcher

True Prophecy – Hand Cannon

Tomorrow’s Answer – Rocket Launcher

Wishbringer – Shotgun

The Last Dance – Sidearm

Honor’s Edge – Sword

And that’s all you need to know regarding Xur’s Inventory and Location for February 4th, 2022. Make sure you get out to see Xur before Tuesday February 8th. Xur will return the following week with new items and likely in a new location.

- This article was updated on February 4th, 2022