Where to Buy House Skins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image: Gameloft

Outside of helping your villagers around the valley and completing numerous quests, Disney Dreamlight Valley leans heavily on personalization for the player. Of course, you’re free to decorate the valley as you please, clearing night thorns and placing homes in a pattern to make your experience entirely unique, but until now, the one place you haven’t been able to customize is your own home. Although you won’t necessarily spend much time there, having your home match the style of your valley and fit in with resident homes is essential, and luckily with the addition of house skins, you now have the option to alter its entire appearance. So, read on to find out where you can get ahold of house skins and start decorating.

How to Change the Style of Your House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

House skins are only sold via the Premium Shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you won’t be able to find them in Scrooge McDuck’s store as you would with furniture. But, due to not being sold in the standard shop, you also can’t purchase premium house skins with Star Coins, and instead, you’ll have to rely on Moonstones to purchase anything. The stock is pretty limited upon your first visit but regularly rotates similarly to Scrooge’s shop, so it’s worth checking back in if you can’t immediately find something you like. If you’re looking to change the appearance of your home without breaking the bank, you can choose from a few different colors rather than an entirely new style.

To change the skin of your home, you’ll need to follow the same process as you would if you were moving it. So, walk over to your house, open the furniture menu, and select your home. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see a button labeled “replace,” which you’ll need to select, which will open the skins you have available. If you have purchased one, it’ll be underneath the four Gablefront designs, so scroll and select your new option, and your house will change its style. Once you’ve chosen, you’ll have to place your house again as if you were moving it, but you can drop it where it was initially.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023