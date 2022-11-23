Are you looking for a Ghost type of Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Give Drifloon and Drifblim a try! Don’t get tricked by their cute balloon-like appearance, as these Pokemons can be deadly in the right hands. With that said, locating them may require some effort as they’re pretty uncommon. Fortunately, we have compiled some places where they usually spawn. Here’s where to catch Drifloon and Drifblim in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Drifloon and Drifblim in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Drifloon and Drifblim pokemons can be found near towns and mountainous areas in Paldea. They are also likely to spawn more in the West of Paldea. That said, it doesn’t mean they would only appear in that area. You may also come across this Pokemon in some parts of the East and South of Paldea. During our playthrough, we managed to find a Drifblim in Medali (West). For clarity, see the marked locations on the map below.

Most of the time, both Drifloom and Drifblim will pair together. However, if you are specifically only looking for Drifblim, you should try checking out the areas marked below.

When hunting for these Pokemons, it’s essential to know that they will only appear at night. They are nowhere to be found during the day, so just be patient until night comes. Another thing you should know is that these Pokemons are only exclusive to those who bought Pokemon Scarlet. Therefore, Pokemon Violet players are unable to encounter them. The only way Pokemon Violet players can get their hands on these Pokemons is through trading with another player.

In the wild, these Ghost-Flying type Pokemons can be easily identified by their unique appearance. The Drifloon has a purple body with a large head that resembles a balloon. It has cloud-like hair on top of its head and can be seen flying around several areas in Paldea. Like the Drifloon, the Drifblim maintains a similar appearance, only with a giant head and four long thin arms.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022