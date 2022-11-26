Where to Catch Misdreavus and Mismagius in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may feature hundreds of Pokemon in the new Paldea Region, but there are some creatures in the game dating back to the earliest generations. One particular pair of Pokemon is that of Misdreavus and its evolution Mismagius who appear in Scarlet and Violet, however, some players are having trouble finding them in the wild. If you’re wanting either to fill out your Pokedex, or build up your Ghost team to feature this Pokemon, you’ll want to know how you can get them in your game.

Where Are Misdreavus or Mismagius in Scarlet and Violet?

Misdreavus and Mismagius can only be caught in Violet, not Scarlet, as it is a version exclusive, similar to Gulpin. If you are playing Pokemon Scarlet, you will have to ask for someone playing Violet to trade either of these to you. You can find Misdreavus in the wild in Violet, and while Mismagius is also potentially found out there, you’ll have a quicker time just using a Dusk Stone to evolve it to that form. You will only spot these Pokemon at night, with Misdreavus liking the many lake and mountain areas of the game such as the following:

North Province (Areas One and Two)

South Province (Areas One, Two, Four, Five, and Six)

East Province (Areas One and Three)

West Province (Areas One and Three)

Casseroya Lake

Glaseado Mountain

Tagtree Thicket

Mismagius can also be found in the following, but far less commonly:

North Province (Area Two)

South Province (Areas One, Four, Five, and Six)

East Province (Area Three)

West Province (Area Three)

Casseroya Lake

Glaseado Mountain

Tagtree Thicket

What’s Special About Mismagius?

Aside from its prior form, Misdreavus having made their first appearance in Generation II with Gold and Silver, while Mismagius was introduced in Diamond and Pearl, Mismagius was also a desperately needed upgrade. Mismagius is still not by any means a top-tier Pokemon, with monotype Ghost typing being nothing too special, they have a great combination of Speed, Special Attack, and access to the ‘Levitate’ Ability. This allows you to switch in when you predict an opponent will use the deadly Earthquake move, for instance. This, along with some great offensive moves, makes Mismagius pretty strong in the right hands. But if you think that’s good, check out the terrifying potential of Flutter Mane.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 26th, 2022