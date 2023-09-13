Where to Catch Poliwag and Poliwhirl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You might be pleased to learn you’ll find more Gen I critters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask! With a new region to explore in the form of Kitakami, there’s a nice expansion to the explorable territory along with varying biomes to discover fun and familiar critters. One returning Water-type Pokemon you’ll find this time is Poliwag, as well as its evolutions, Poliwhirl, and Politoed/Poliwrath in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask!

Kitakami Region: Where to Find Poliwag and Poliwhirl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

You can find Poliwag and/or Poliwhirl in or around ponds and lakes as well as on riverbanks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask. They can be found in the southeastern portion of the map near Mossfell Confluence and Fellhorn Gorge. Poliwhirls might make an occasional appearance but are far more rare.

You will easily get a Poliwhirl quickly if you catch a Poliwag here and level it up once. Poliwag and other Pokemon in this region appear at a fairly high level, and it only needs to be level 25 to evolve. If you have Rare Candy or Exp Candy, this is also an easy way to instantly evolve Poliwag.

How Do You Evolve Poliwhirl Into Politoed or Poliwrath in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask?

You can evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed either by trading it to a friend while it holds a King’s Rock or by giving it the King’s Rock to hold and 100 Poliwag Candy. To evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath, simply use a Water Stone on it!

How to Go to Kitakami and Find Poliwag

If you haven’t gotten to Kitakami yet, go to the Naranja Academy and speak to Jacq and Briar in the Entrance Hall. You’ll be given the option to travel there, but you’ll need The Teal Mask DLC to go.

