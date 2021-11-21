Where to Catch Rotom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out where to catch Rotom in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

November 21st, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Rotom-Brilliant-Diamond

Among all Pokémon available on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the Electric/Ghost-type Rotom is among the most useful ones as he can change forms in battle, adapting to many situations. With that said, we will now tell you where to catch Rotom in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

Where to Catch Rotom in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, to be able to catch Rotom in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl you will need to have gotten the National Pokédex, which you can get by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after defeating the Elite Four and completing the Sinnoh Pokédex. Now, if you have the National Pokédex, Rotom can be found at Old Chateau, located on Eterna Forest. To get there, go to the Forest during nighttime and head north. You will have to use HM Cut to make your way up. Once you find the building, enter and head towards the second floor and interact with a TV located in the first room left of the entrance. After interacting with it, a Rotom will appear. To recap here’s where to catch the Pokémon in both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

  • Get HM Cut.
  • Get the National Pokédex.
  • Go to Eterna Forest.
  • Head north until you find the Old Chateau.
  • Enter the building at nighttime and go to the second floor.
  • Find the room with the TV.
  • Interact with the TV to battle and capture Rotom.

Now that you have your Rotom, don’t forget to check out how to change his forms in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

