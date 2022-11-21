Where to Catch Rotom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Filling out the last few spots in your Pokedex can be quite a slog in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, especially when finding Pokemon that are slightly rarer to stumble across. Despite the Paldea region putting an end to ‘wild’ long grass encounters, the fact every species spawns in the overworld doesn’t mean that catching Pokemon is any easier. With species like Zorua and Ditto hiding as other Pokemon, and species like Frigibax being adamant about avoiding trainer attention, it can be hard to finish your Dex. Rotom, a night-dwelling electric-type Pokemon, is among some of the harder to find in the wild. So read on to discover where you can track a few down.

Where to Catch Rotom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Rotom’s Pokedex entry, it appears that the species will only spawn in two locations, both around lighthouses. So if you head to the lighthouse to the East or West of the Paldean Region at night, there is a chance you may stumble across a small gathering of Rotom. Although the Dex also states that the species lives near towns or cities, Rotom doesn’t spawn on the outskirts or within cities or towns. The closest the species will get to a populated area is Port Marinada, a little south of the West Lighthouse.

More often than not, two Rotom will spawn at the same time. So if you don’t catch the first, you may get lucky with capturing the second. Additionally, if you successfully catch a Rotom, you may want to head to the Port Marinada auction house in search of a Rotom Catalogue. Because regardless of the fact this Pokemon doesn’t evolve, it has several different forms which could be fun to experiment with. Once Rotom hits a higher level than it spawns, this Pokemon could be an electrifying addition to your party.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022