Where to Catch Slakoth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Among the wide array of Pokémon featured in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, very few can be as rare and tricky to catch as the normal-type Slakoth, which can evolve into one of the game’s top hitters Slaking. But where can you find and how can you catch a Slakoth in the games? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where and how to catch a Slakoth in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Slakoth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Differently from most Pokémon in the game, Slakoth will not be visible as you explore, as they will be out of sight at the top of the trees. With that said, Slakoth can only be found in trees in the southwest portion of Paldea. In our case, we were able to find a Slakoth at the top of a tree in the swamp located in South Province (Area Five), which can be accessed by going up a cliff right by the area’s Pokémon Center.

It’s important to point out that, although you can get Pokémon out of trees in both Scarlet and Violet by either running toward the tree with Koraidon or driving toward it with Miraidon, you will only know which Pokémon was there the moment they reach the ground, so it may take a few tries until you manage to get a Slakoth.

You can check out the exact location where we managed to find and catch a Slakoth below:

You can also check out all the places in which you can find a Slakoth in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below:

How to Evolve Your Slakoth All the Way to a Slaking

After catching a Slakoth in both Pokemon Scarlet Violet, you will be able to evolve them into a Vigoroth by leveling them up to level 18. Once you do that, you will be able to evolve your Vigoroth into a Slakoth by leveling them up to level 35.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022