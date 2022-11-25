As you travel through Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will meet several new species from the ninth generation, but that won’t take away from finding a few of your old favorites from the franchise. Since Stunky and Skuntank are exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, any fans playing through Pokemon Violet will have a real issue trying to locate them in the wild. However, this game-exclusive species is far from uncommon for Pokemon Scarlet players. In fact, once you start exploring the region, you will undoubtedly stumble across a fair few of both species. So, if you’re on the hunt for this duo and don’t know where exactly to look, read on.

Where to Catch Stunky and Skuntank in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Stunky is by far the more common of the pair, spawning in various locations across the entire Paldea Region. In particular, this species likes to spawn in South Province Area Two and South Province Area Five but can generally be found across the South, East, and West provinces. Additionally, there’s a high chance of finding a herd of Stunky around a Skuntank when encountering one in the wild since many second evolutions spawn alongside the first evolution. Both species spawn at any point of the day, so there’s no need to wait for either day or night.

Skuntank is slightly more uncommon to find since the species tends to spawn in one particular area. That said, if you want to kill two birds with one stone, most Skuntank who spawn in the south of Casseroya Lake will spawn alongside four to five Stunky. However, you will need to act fast since this species is prone to using explosion and will quickly self-knockout unless you can catch them quickly. In addition, you can always evolve your Stunky into Skuntank by reaching level 34, which will enter the necessary information into your Pokedex to track one down in the wild.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022