In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players need to make a choice among the three starters, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. But that does not mean you can only catch one of the three per playthrough. With that said, here’s where you can catch Turtwig in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Turtwig in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can get Turtwig on the Grand Underground, but only after defeating the Elite Four and getting the National Pokédex, which you can get by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. You can find Turtwig on either Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, or Sunlit Cavern. If you cannot find the Pokémon in the areas, just exit and enter again, as doing so will reset the Pokémon there. To recap, here’s how to find Turtwig in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four.

Complete the Sinnoh Pokédex.

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to the Grand Underground.

Go to either Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, or Sunlit Cavern.

Enter and exit until you spot a Turtwig.

Battle and capture Turtwig.

After capturing Turtwig, you can evolve them into Grotle by leveling the Pokémon to level 18. After that, you can evolve Grotle into Torterra by reaching level 32. As you are already on the Grand Underground, don’t forget to go after Bulbasaur, Chikorita, and Treecko, the grass-type starters of generations 1 to 3, as all of them can be found in the same areas and under the same conditions.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.