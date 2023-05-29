Where to Farm Keese Eyeballs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Keese Eyeballs is an important monster part in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that can be used for armor upgrading and fusing to arrows. While this monster part isn’t the rarest and can usually be found just by plaything through the game, you might want a hefty amount of them, considering they can be useful. This guide will cover where you can farm Keese Eyeballs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Keese Eyeball Farming Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Keese Eyeballs come from Keese bats that can fly solo or in a large pack. There are three locations where players can farm Keese Eyeballs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and those three locations are: Hyrule Field, West Necluda, and Caves. These three areas have the highest spawn rate for Keese bats, and each one killed will almost positively drop eyeballs.

Best Keese Eyeball Farming Location #1 – Hyrule Field

Hyrule Field is the area I usually go to when it comes to farming for Keese Eyeballs. The reason is that Hyrule Field has Keese flying in packs — meaning there is a high chance that you’ll gather a bunch of Keese Eyeballs in one trip. The exact coordinates of Hyrule Field are -0503, -0679, and 0024.

Best Keese Eyeball Farming Location #2 – West Necluda

The next best area for farming for Keese Eyeballs is West Necluda. West Necluda has some Keese flying in packs, although not as much as Hyrule Field. Still, a good amount of Keese flying solo here will grant you a nice reward of eyeballs for your troubles. The exact coordinates of West Necluda are 1320, -1525, and 0197.

Best Keese Eyeball Farming Location #3 – Caves

Caves are a safe bet when it comes to farming Keese Eyeballs. Inside these caves, there are chances to be a few Keese Bats flying around — rewarding you with eyeballs. Many caves are scattered around Hyrule, so you shouldn’t have trouble locating them. If you want the game to find these caves for you, check out our Cherry Blossom Tree locations guide — where these trees will highlight each cave in the region!

This article was updated on May 29th, 2023