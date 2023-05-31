Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lizalfos Tail, Horn, and Talon Farming Spots

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lizalfos Tails, Horns, and Talons are very useful materials in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Lizalfos Tails can be Fused to add six attack power, Horns add eight, and Talons add five. Also, after you’ve figured out the sound of the drum and unlocked the Great Fairies, nine Lizalfos Tails, nine Horns, and 15 Talons are required materials to upgrade the Zora armor set to through tiers one, two, and three.

As a final note, Lizalfos come in many varieties — blue, black, silver, and much more. Different Lizalfos offer different elemental damage when Fused to a weapon. With all of these incredibly useful ways to use Lizalfos Tails, Horns, and Talons, here are the best spots to farm them in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Farming Locations for Lizalfos Tails, Horns, and Talons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The best place to farm Lizalfos Tails, Horns, and Talons is the two camps east of Wetland Stable and Tukarok Shrine. These two camps only have Lizalfos — the first has around five or six and the second has two.

Lizalfos Tails are more rare than Horns and Talons, but on my latest run through this farm, I got a Lizalfos Tail from every enemy except one. If you’re on the hunt for just Tails, I recommend saving right before you wreak havoc on the Lizalfos so that if you don’t get Tails, you can reload your save and try again.

Another pro tip I have for you is to defeat the Skeleton Lizalfos near the first camp for extra Horns and Talons. Three popped out of the ground after I slayed the whole Lizalfos village, and after hitting the Skeleton Lizalfos and smashing their skulls, they dropped extra Lizalfos Horns and Talons that I wasn’t expecting. They won’t drop Tails because they are skeletons, but this is good for getting more Lizalfos Horns and Talons.

Once you are done with these two Lizalfos camps, fast travel to Tukarok Shrine and rest at the Wetland Stable to respawn the Lizalfos. By doing this, you can go right back to Lizalfos hunting and have extra hearts to aid you. If you don’t want to spend the Rupees, simply pass time at a fire outside the Wetland Stable.

By following this Lizalfos farming method, you’ll end up with around six Tails, 10 Horns, and 10 Talons in a span of five minutes. Be sure to use your horse to travel even faster and cut that time down to make your Lizalfos farm even more profitable.

- This article was updated on May 31st, 2023